Matt Holtry practically had to beg Hayden Kincheloe to stay out of the weight room at Homedale High after the school went to online learning in March and nobody was allowed in the building.
The Trojans football coach said the junior running back was “driving me nuts, just begging for me to get back in the building so he could get back into the weight room” during the three month period between March and June when the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on pause.
After getting a taste of success his sophomore year, Kincheloe wanted to do everything he could to make sure he stayed on track before his junior season.
“I have a key to the high school to use the weight room, but then I get a text from Holtry saying the weight room is closed, no matter what,” Kincheloe said. “I texted him and was like 'can I still go in there?' And he said 'you can't, no one can. I got a little bit worried. But my dad cleaned out our weight room and everything was fine.”
Kincheloe was able to work out in a gym his father, Steve, built in the family's garage in 2013. The continued work has paid off as Kincheloe has rushed for an average of 141.5 yards per game and 7 yards per carry this season, with a total of 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns, as the Trojans (7-1) are on the brink of a third straight trip to the 3A State Championship Game.
Homedale, the No. 1 seed in the 3A playoffs, will host No. 4 South Fremont in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Everyone thought this was going to be a down year, but I talked to a coach during the offseason and I said 'I think teams are going to sleep on us and it's going to give us an opportunity,” Kincheloe said. “It's crazy to think we're already in this position. We've put ourselves in a great position.”
From the outside it looked like this year might have been a rebuilding year for Homedale, as the Trojans graduated many key pieces to its back-to-back state runner-up teams, including 13 all-conference players.
But Holtry knew that one of his strengths on offense would be at the running back position, where Kincheloe had 409 rushing yards playing in a backup role to senior Karsen Freelove in 2019, earning second-team All-Snake River Valley Conference honors. He got an elevated role in the postseason after Freelove went down with a season-ending knee injury, and he had his first 100-yard rushing game in 51-6 win against Timberlake in the semifinals.
“It was a lot of pressure at first, because looking at my age, I was only a sophomore,” Kincheloe said. “But I didn't want people to think we weren't as good anymore because we didn't have Freelove. So I just had the mentality that I was going to give it everything I had. I only played offense, so I knew I just had to do my job, don't fumble, get yards after contact.”
With so many new players breaking in on the offensive side of the ball entering this season, Holtry knew that at least early on he would have to stick with the proven commodity to move the ball. And that's just what the Trojans did.
Through the first three games of 2020, Kincheloe had 641 rushing yards, including a 297-yard performance against McCall-Donnelly, a 2A state finalist a year ago,
“You could tell, even last year as a sophomore, that he had some special talent,” Holtry said. “So going into this year, being that we were replacing a starting quarterback, our starting receivers, we were going to have to lean on our run game quite a bit early. Especially with this summer being what it was, not having the 7-on-7 tournaments, not having a full camp experience, we had to rely on our run game. When you're able to do that, it buys you some time to help develop some of those younger players that are gaining that varsity experience.”
While it's tough to keep those numbers consistent throughout an entire season, his numbers in the middle of the year might have also become a victim of his own success. Holtry said that once the Trojans built big leads on opponents this year, he often shied away from putting the ball in Kincheloe's hands for fear of appearing to run up the score.
Perhaps the best example of this was the Trojans' 54-0 win against Payette earlier this season. Kincheloe had Homedale's first touchdown, a 6-yard run, but with the Trojans leading 27-0 by the end of the first quarter, he finished the game with just 25 rushing yards on three carries.
“You're worried that he's going to take it to the house when you give him the ball,” Holtry said. “There's a point in the game where you got to have class when you win, and don't want to run the score up, and you want to get younger kids some experience in varsity games and continue to build your program. The kid could probably be over 2,000 yards right now, easily. But being the scenarios what they are, and the fact that we only played seven regular season games, he's kind of been slighted as far of what his stats really could be.”
But when the Trojans need to turn to him, it's never been a question whether he could, as three times this season he's had more than 30 carries in a game. In those three games, he's run for 227, 297 and 190 yards and had multiple touchdowns in each.
Another game like that on Saturday will put the Trojans in good position to make it back into the state championship game.
“We're seeing a lot of athleticism from them,” Kincheloe said about the Cougars (8-2). “They have a fast quarterback and their receivers seem athletic. Our offense will do the job, I personally believe it's going to be an offensive shootout. But I think our defense will step up because we've been having some good practices this week.”