MERIDIAN — Kobe Warr never let the moment get to him.
After helping Rocky Mountain to a big lead early in the game, the Grizzlies’ quarterback saw Mountain View cut the lead to a one-possession game multiple times. But every time his team needed him, the senior came through with a scoring drive.
Warr accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground, as Rocky Mountain survived a second-half comeback attempt from the Mavericks to take a 39-36 win in their season opener at Mountain View High.
“It gives us confidence and shows what we have to work on a lot,” said Warr. “There were a lot of little things that we missed, that once we get rid of I think we should be pretty good.”
The Grizzlies took home the Battle of the Mountains trophy for the third straight year and opened the season with a victory in a showdown between two of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s top two teams. It was a game that wasn’t officially on the book until Tuesday, when the West Ada School District approved a return to play plan while Central District Health had the school district still in the red. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the district in the red, no fans were allowed in the stands.
“Anytime you play a good competitor like that it’s awesome, whether it’s a trophy game or not,” Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig said. “It’s tough that first game, because there’s so much stuff. In the summer we usually have 7-on-7’s and (Boise State) camp, so you usually have a feel for the personnel.”
Despite all unusual nature of the game, Rocky Mountain got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first 24 points.
After Justin Douglas recovered a fumble by Maverick quarterback Jake Farris, Warr scrambled on fourth-and-3 to score on a 16-yard run. Max Lehman made it 16-0 late in the first quarter, scoring on a two-yard run then catching a two-point conversion throw from Warr.
After neither team scored in the second quarter, Jordan Erickson opened the third with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, opening up a 24-0 lead.
But that was not a comfortable enough lead as Farris and wide receiver Kayden Chan started getting the Maverick offense moving.
On the next drive, Chan caught a 3-yard pass from Farris on a one-on-one play in the end zone. After the defense forced Rocky Mountain into a three-and-out, Chan beat his defender in a foot race and Farris found him for a 37-yard score.
All of a sudden it was 24-16 with plenty of time left in the third quarter. But with momentum turning in the Mavericks’ favor, Warr broke out of a tackle and found wide receiver Kade Thompson by the sideline, and Thompson ran it in for the Grizzlies’ first offensive touchdown in nearly two quarters.
“I saw him covered, and I was like ‘oh crap I got to get out of here,’” Warr said about the play. “But then I saw him wide open so I just threw it up there and gave him a chance.”
It wasn’t the only big play Warr made to stop the momentum.
After the Mavericks cut the lead to 10 on a pass to Mason Kielty, Warr fumbled after a big scramble, leading to an 8-yard touchdown run by Farris to make the score 32-28 with 9:28 left.
But with things looking like they were on the brink of turning, Warr came through for Rocky Mountain again. On third-and-13 Warr connected with Erickson, who was running up the middle of the field resulting in a 34-yard touchdown which extend the lead back to 11.
“We had to respond one way or another,” Warr said. “So we had to go score. That was our mentality, take the momentum back and score a touchdown.”
Mountain View cut the lead back to three with Farris and Chan connecting for a 35-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion with just over three minutes left, The Mavericks attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Grizzlies. The Mavericks got one last chance, but after three incomplete passes, Farris was stopped three yards short on fourth down, and Rocky Mountain was able to kneel out the remaining time.
“We’re really pretty young on offense, outside the quarterback, and we answered the bell,” Culig said. “When we really needed to, we had a big play.”