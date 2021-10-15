MERIDIAN — Rocky Mountain defeated Meridian 24-21 in Friday night’s 5A SIC Foothills Division showdown to force a rematch with Mountain View for the conference title next week.
The Grizzlies survived a Warriors rally in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 24-13 with 3:09 to play, Meridian drove 75-yards in 90 seconds for a touchdown. The Warriors converted the two-point attempt, and Rocky Mountain was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play. All of a sudden, Meridian was attempting an onside kick from the Grizzlies 45-yard line after the personal foul enforcement.
Meridian’s onside kick attempt failed. Rocky Mountain turned to junior running back Arthur Williams, who broke free into Meridian territory to seal the victory for the Grizzlies.
Rocky Mountain committed three turnovers in the first half, but the resilient Grizzlies defense surrendered only seven points on those turnovers.
Williams, whose fumble in the first quarter set up Meridian’s first touchdown of the game, bounced back later in the frame. A 19-yard carry followed by a 5-yard touchdown rush gave Rocky Mountain a 14-7 lead.
“Right after the fumble I knew I had to bounce back and adjust,” said Williams. “Everyone had my back and they believed in me.”
The second quarter was a struggle offensively for Rocky Mountain. Meridian’s opportunistic defense continued causing trouble. Tristan Martinez made a diving interception near midfield early in the period. On the next Grizzlies possession, Nathan Reynolds, who previously caught a touchdown pass for Meridian, made an interception on a deflected pass. The Warriors were unable to capitalize on either takeaway, however, as the Grizzlies forced punts on both ensuing drives.
“On defense, I thought we played really, really well in the first half,” said Rocky Mountain head coach Chris Culig.
The pivotal score happened in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain converted a critical fourth and five in Meridian territory when junior quarterback Tegan Sweaney found fellow junior Luke Hanchett for a first down. Later in the drive, Sweaney connected with Teagan Hugh for a 6-yard touchdown. It was the cushion the Grizzlies needed to withstand the Warriors comeback in the game’s final minutes.
Quarterback Malakai Martinez led the Warriors with three touchdown passes. Meridian had an outside chance to win a three-way tie in the Foothills Division entering tonight. Instead, the Warriors finish as the third seed in the Foothills Division and will play the River Division fourth seed, Centennial.
The Grizzlies will now look to avenge a six-point September loss to Mountain View for the 5A SIC title.
“I don’t know that getting to play Mountain View is necessarily a reward, but getting to play for a championship is exciting,” said Culig. “They are a really good football team. They have a lot of experience. I’m glad we have an opportunity to play them.”
“This is what we wanted from the beginning,” added Williams. “We got what we wanted; we have to go execute.”