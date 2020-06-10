Tyler Hoaglun has a football pedigree.
His grandpa Stan won the last state title for Homedale with a perfect season in 1997.
Hoaglun is looking to follow suit. But it won’t be at a powerhouse like his grandfather — far from it. He’s the head coach at Greenleaf Friends Academy, which will be reinstating its football program for the first time in half a decade this fall.
“Over the years, we’ve had a couple really good athletes leave the school because we didn’t offer football. And that really bothered us,” Hoaglun said. “So we really want to get this thing going and going the right way.”
The Grizzlies combined with two fellow private based Christian schools in order to make it happen. Centennial Baptist and Gem State Academy, both out of Caldwell, joined under the Greenleaf banner. Hoaglun estimates he’ll have between 25-30 kids out in the fall for his newly created eight-man football team.
Only a handful of students have competed with Wilder the last few seasons after Greenleaf discontinued its program in 2016 when only six kids expressed interest in playing.
The last time Greenleaf, which is the oldest Christian-based private school in Idaho (112 years), had its own team was in 2015. It was a co-op with Rimrock, a school 78 miles to the east in Bruneau, an unincorporated community in Owyhee County. But when Rimrock was able to form its own team after a large freshman class boosted its enrollment, and with no other area schools willing to partner up, Greenleaf was forced to dissolve the program.
It wasn’t the first time the school took the drastic course of action either. Greenleaf canceled its season in 2002 as well. Hoaglun is hoping it’s the last time, though.
“Starting and stopping is just awful,” Hoaglun said. “There’s nothing more frustrating to the league and the kids. It’s like, ‘Well, do you guys have a team or not this year?’
“I don’t want to have it for a year or two and then it dies off again. It’s about maintaining that momentum and building a program that people can actually see.”
Hoaglun was already teaching at Greenleaf when athletic director Larry Taylor approached him about the job. Kyle Stuck of Centennial Baptist will be the only other coach on staff.
Hoaglun was an assistant baseball coach at Cole Valley Christian in the spring. He was also an assistant baseball coach for five years at Nampa Christian (2014-19) where he helped the program win four state championships.
Hoaglun, 33, was the starting quarterback at Nampa Christian from (2001-03) and coached Greenleaf’s middle school team for three seasons before it was scrapped last year.
“I’m more of a baseball guy, but it was like, ‘Why not give this a try?’” Hoaglun said. “It’s exciting to start your own program. I’ve watched my grandpa have a lot of success and I’ve played enough and watched enough over the years to be confident in my own abilities.”
The Grizzlies will compete in the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference with Idaho City, Rimrock, Wilder and Notus, which have all already offered Hoaglun their assistance by doing things such as sending him their own film.
“They’ve just been so supportive,” Hoaglun said. “They’ve been like whatever you need, just ask questions, because we want you to stay here. We want you to build up a program. So having that resource has been great.”
Greenleaf’s first game will be Aug. 28 against Rimrock.
Greenleaf went 0-6 the last year it competed. Its only win from 2013-15 came via forfeit against Sho-Ban in 2014. The last win on the field was in 2012 when the Grizzlies went 5-4.
They haven’t qualified for state since at least 1985.
“It will be a challenge, but I don’t know if I’m overly optimistic or what. But I really expect us to compete,” Hoaglun said. “I can see a couple of wins that first year.
“I just want to build something, keep the students we have here, build a culture, get these kids tough and create a name for ourselves.”