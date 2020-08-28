FRUITLAND — Needing a 2-point conversion to tie the game in the final seconds, the Melba Mustangs went to a play the Philadelphia Eagles made famous in the Super Bowl.
This time it didn’t work.
A late comeback attempt from the visitors came up just short and the host Fruitland Grizzlies hung on for a dramatic 36-34 win in the season opener for both teams.
Melba drove 91 yards in the final four minutes and scored on a 15-yard run from Zane Helm with 1:34 to play. But a miscommunication led to a fumble on the game-tying 2-point try and it went unsuccessful.
“We have a lot of work to do, but to get that ‘W’ on opening night in front of our fans and to just be able to play a football game, there’s no better feeling than that for sure,” Fruitland coach Ryan Tracy said.
Both Melba and Fruitland were the Idaho Press preseason picks to win their respective conferences. And the 2A Mustangs more than held their own against the 3A Grizzlies, rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to come within a 2-point conversion from tying the game.
“We had a chance and that’s all we can ask for,” Melba coach Juan Colunga said. “That was fun. We knew it was going to be a battle and to go against a team that physical and that big, I’m really proud of my boys. They fought hard. We were just on the wrong side of it.”
Melba’s version of ‘Philly Special’ is called ‘Eagles Special.’ The running back is supposed to hand the ball to the wide receiver on a reverse, with the wide receiver throwing the ball back to the quarterback in the end zone. But the timing didn’t work out and the initial pitch to the wide receiver fell to the ground, where a Fruitland defender picked it up to end the play.
“Our quarterback was open in the end zone,” Colunga said with a smile. “But that’s game one for you.”
It mostly looked and felt like a normal football game — except for an odd ‘socially distanced’ coin toss that featured just one captain from each team. The two didn’t shake hands and stayed several feet apart despite being able to tackle each other just seconds later on the kickoff. It was an odd sight that didn’t seem to make much sense, but then again, nothing does these days.
Few if any wore masks in the crowd, and students jammed in to the first five rows of the student section with little room between them. Aside from signs asking for social distancing and an announcement that it was “highly encouraged but not mandatory” — most fans tried to keep some space between them but the stands were pretty full — it largely seemed like any other typical fall Friday night in the pre-COVID era.
Some wondered if we’d get to this point, playing high school football in late August. But there’s no guarantee we’ll be able to finish the season, either. That was evident by Fruitland electing to hold its ‘Senior Night’ festivities prior to Friday’s season opener, making sure the senior members of the football team, band and cheerleaders got their due.
“It felt (normal) for the most part,” Tracy said. “It’s just been so weird at practice and not going against a team, so we didn’t know what we had or who we could count on.”
Fruitland led 21-14 late in the second quarter when a huge swing may have turned things for good. With Melba driving to try and tie the game, quarterback Henry Clark appeared to pick up a first down for Melba on fourth down at the Fruitland 25-yard line. But the official from the far side came in and overruled the near official, saying Clark’s knee was down prior to the ball passing across the first down marker.
Fruitland took advantage, hurrying down the field and scoring on a 33-yard run from Dylan Stelling with 39 seconds left to open up a two-score lead at 28-14 at the break.
“Refs have a tough job but it was a little frustrating that it was on the far side of the field and the guy on our side made the call,” Colunga said. “They scored right before the half so that hurt, no question.”
Melba responded on the opening drive of the third quarter, scoring on a 5-yard run from Trace Stimpson. Clark then completed a 2-point conversion with a pass to Dillon Stosich to cut the Fruitland lead to 28-22.
But Fruitland had an answer of its own late in the third quarter. Stelling added his second rushing touchdown of the game, a 6-yard run up the middle, and Clark found Nolan Bower for the ensuing 2-point conversion to put the Grizzlies back up by 14 at 36-22.
For the game Clark was 13 for 20 for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort. Fruitland didn’t report any individual stats.
The Mustangs cut into the deficit on a 2-yard run from Stimpson with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter, but the 2-point try failed to keep the Fruitland lead at 36-28.
Fruitland attempted to run out the clock but had to punt the ball with 4:40 to play. That’s when Melba took over at its own 9-yard line and started the 91-yard touchdown drive that set up the final play.
For the Mustangs it ended in heartbreak. For the Grizzlies, it was a big sigh of relief.
“We’re 1-0,” Tracy said. “That’s always a good thing.”
Given everything that’s gone on the past six months, just having a game Friday night was a good thing for all.