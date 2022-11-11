Subscribe
5A SEMIFINALS
MERIDIAN 14, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, halftime
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 14, RIGBY 7, 3:26 2nd qtr
4A SEMIFINAL
BISHOP KELLY 27, MINICO 0, halftime
