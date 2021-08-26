We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
1 of 4
Capital offensive lineman Josh Summers (70) takes down Nampa quarterback Gabe Navarro (8) during the first half of the game on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park.
For the Capital football team, all that matters was that it was a win.
In a game filled with sacks, broken plays, turnovers, special teams miscues and lots of penalties by both teams, it all came together for the Eagles in the fourth quarter, sparked by a Josh Summers blocked punt, as Capital escaped with a 35-21 win against Nampa on Thursday in its season opener.
“We shut them out in the second half, their two points were a safety,” said Capital coach Todd Simis. “At halftime we really challenged them, I don’t know if it was first game jitters, we just weren’t clean and sharp.”
Senior quarterback Max Clark threw for 207 yards and three touchdown passes in his first game back after injuring his collarbone last season, and Capital’s defense put pressure on Nampa’s quarterback duo of Gabe Navarro and Payton Gunter all night. The Eagles had at least five sacks in the game and numerous times caught Bulldog runners in the backfield.
“We just had really good communication on the line,” said Summers, who had multiple sacks. “We just watched the ball, basically.”
But it was Summers’ blocked punt that turned the tide in Capital’s direction.
With just under 10 minutes left, the Eagles put pressure on the punt and picked up their second block of the night. Brody Call scooped it up at the Nampa 20-yard line and returned it for a touchdown to break a 21-all tie.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We call that torpedo, that’s what we call it,” said Simis. “Initially we didn’t know if it was going to be a great look because they put three big guys in the back to try and protect the punter. But I think the consistency, the snap and all that, we decided maybe we could get there. We just brought the house.”
The Eagles added another score after a Nampa punt went over the punter’s head, giving Capital the ball at the Nampa 13. Clark connected with Nate Cherry for an 8-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14. Jack Murphy intercepted Nampa on the next possession, to secure the victory.
“We realized we needed to step into our jobs and do what we needed to do,” Summers said about the defensive effort.
Cherry also had a 15-yard touchdown catch, while Kody Walk had a 2-yard touchdown reception from Clark in the first quarter. Jacob Olson also had a 9-yard touchdown run for the Eagles.
Ryan Schuler had two touchdown runs for the Bulldogs, and Navarro connected with Ty Frickey in the third quarter for a 19-yard touchdown.