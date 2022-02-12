MARSING – Shea McClellin drives past Chicken Dinner Road three times a week these days for winter weight conditioning workouts at his alma mater.
He was raised by his grandparents who own a 20-acre farm on that road. His life growing up on the farm in the town of 1,229 to where he’s at now has certainly put him in a position to enjoy life. That’s what playing on two Super Bowl teams and winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots will do for you.
McClellin and his high school sweetheart, Samantha, live in Nampa with their four boys. Samantha had their fourth two weeks ago.
On a recent Friday morning at Marsing High, McClellin’s oldest boys, age 7 and 5, accompanied their dad to a workout session with about 10 potential football players. The numbers for the three workout sessions fluctuate anywhere from 10 to 20 on any given day. Other potential players are involved in winter sports.
McClellin believes he and his wife are done having kids.
“I think I’ll be going to see a doctor soon,” he said, smiling.
He may be done siring his own boys, but McClellin is about to embark on expanding his impact on boys.
McClellin has turned down offers to coach in the NFL and college. He’s doing what his heart has always wanted to do.
“We’re just building a culture right now,” McClellin said as the boys started to show up for the morning workout. “We’re not concerned about getting bigger and stronger right now. That will come in the spring and summer. We’re just building a base, getting their bodies balanced out.”
Much has happened to McClellin since his playing days at Marsing. The 2007 grad went on to a superb career playing linebacker at Boise State. That opened the door to being the 19th pick of the first round by the Chicago Bears in 2012.
He spent four years with the Bears and finished his career with two years at New England. His career was cut short at age 28 with concussion issues.
Ask him if he wants his boys to play football and there’s no hesitation. The advancement in better equipment coupled with an emphasis on smarter tackling technique are signs that football is headed in a good direction.
Now he’ll have the chance to teach the new tackling technique to his future team at Marsing.
But there’s much work ahead to turn the program around. McClellin is the sixth head coach in seven years. In that span, Marsing is 6-41.
Last year the school fielded its first junior varsity team in a decade. But the Huskies haven’t made the state playoffs since 2012.
He’ll have a returning starter at quarterback in 5-foot-7 senior-to-be Jordan Blas, who has faithfully been leading the winter workouts. Three juniors will make up the senior class and two freshmen who played on varsity will return.
McClellin will be the offensive coordinator. He believes his defensive experience will serve him well in that capacity. He has much of his playbook designed.
A friend will serve as defensive coordinator. He’s hiring his staff now.
“Our approach will be to be phsyical, tough and relentless,” McClellin said.
McClellin says he can relate to the Marsing players.
“We were terrible my freshman through junior year,” he said. “Then we made the state playoffs my senior year.”
When McClellin was hired, he told administrators he was ready to sign a 20-year contract.
“This is all I’m doing,” he said. “These kids need consistency. You can’t build a culture if you’re here for just a year. I plan on being here a long time.”
So far about 35 kids have told McClellin that they plan to play, but he’s hoping to push that number to 50. He plans to walk the hallways and recruit more kids.
One thing he needs first, though, is his own key to the weight room, which served as the old school’s auditorium before the new addition. He enters the weightroom through a back entry from a walkin closet/teacher’s office.
“It starts with this,” McClellin said of turning the program around. “Me being around the kids and showing them I have their best interest at heart. Obviously winning cures everything, but like they say Rome wasn’t built in a day.
“When you build consistency, when you grow a culture, the wins will take care of themselves. I want to build better men for society.”
He knows turning the program around isn’t just the lone hurdle he faces. Marsing is in a league that’s filled with consistently good teams.
“Those schools are good, but we have the same kind of kids. We just need consistency,” he said.
McClellin’s long range goal is to renew the rivalry with nearby Homedale, which is in one classification higher than Marsing and has become a 3A powerhouse.
“We have to be good enough to be able to play Homedale again,” he said. “We need to bring the rivalry back to these two communities. It will take some time.”
He declined to specify what kind of offense he plans to install, but he wants to run the ball.
“I’m excited to get this thing rolling and get to the summer,” he said.