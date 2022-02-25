Cody Pickett and former Caldwell High head football coach were scheduled to get together for their annual poker game when Pickett got a text.
“He wasn’t feeling well so we canceled,” said Pickett, who was a three-year starter and four-year letterman at quarterback for Cooper.
So the news Pickett heard Friday night wasn’t shocking. Cooper died after a short battle with cancer.
“A sad, sad day,” Pickett said, about three hours before his Eagle High boys basketball team would meet Owyhee in the 5A District III Tournament championship game.
Pickett went on to play at the University of Washington and in the NFL with San Francisco. He’s been around a lot of coaches.
“I’ve played for coaches all over the country and he was as special as they come,” Pickett said. “The way he cared about his guys was second to none.”
Cooper spent his final years at Caldwell as the Dean of Students. It was an appropriate position, Pickett said.
“He held kids accountable,” Pickett said. “He had a huge, huge influence on my life.”
Cooper was one of Caldwell’s most successful coaches for any sport. He spent 17 years as football coach, finishing with a 102-76 record. He also served as a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Pickett and Cooper would go to Jackpot, Nevada, at least once a year.
“Coach Coop is a prideful guy and didn’t want a whole bunch of people to know about it (cancer),” Pickett said. “I found out Nov. 30, and that’s why we were trying to get together for our semi-annual poker night.
Pickett will always remember Cooper’s traditional refrain when he’d talk to him before games.
“’Win or tie, I’ll talk to you later’” Picket said. “He’d never use the word lose. He was a great friend.”