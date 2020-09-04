EAGLE — There won't be many quarterbacks in the Treasure Valley this fall with a game better than what Eagle's Ben Ford had Friday night.
And he did it in barely a half.
Ford accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense and seven touchdowns while spending much of the second half on the bench, as Eagle opened up its 2020 season with a dominating 64-0 win over visiting Kuna.
Eagle led 43-0 at the half while cruising to a blowout win over last year's 4A undefeated state champion.
"Our kids have been working hard for five or six weeks hoping to play a game and I think they were kind of able to let loose tonight," Eagle coach John Hartz said. "They were really excited about it. I couldn't be more happy for them.
"Our offense and defense both were impressive."
Nobody was more impressive than Ford, who accounted for 334 yards and six touchdowns in the first half alone. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing five times for 100 yards and two more scores.
The senior added another rushing touchdown on the first possession of the third quarter to give Eagle a 50-0 lead before giving way to backup Gavin Diffey.
"He's the real deal and everybody in the conference knows it," Hartz said. "We're going to keep letting him do what he does. He's a special athlete."
Said Kuna coach Sherm Blaser of Ford, "That kid is an athlete. We knew that coming in and felt good about the plan that we had, but 63-0 or whatever it was, we didn't get it done."
It's been a rough start to the year for Kuna (0-2), which is making the transition to 5A after a historic season in 2019. The Kavemen lost last week's opener to Lewiston at home and were pretty much non-competitive from the start on Friday.
Kuna's seven first-half possessions went punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt, interception and punt. The Kavemen had just 139 total yards in the first half, including -17 rushing yards.
It didn't get much better in the second half as the Kavemen had two turnovers on downs, an interception and a punt and were kept off the scoreboard.
"We're not good enough right now to compete with those guys," Blaser said. "We have a long ways to go. It's on me as the head coach, but we're not ready to play right now. We'll meet together as a coaching staff tomorrow and revamp our plan and try to make some corrections."
Ford opened the scoring with an 8-yard run on Eagle's first possession and ripped off a 28-yard touchdown a short time later to put the Mustangs up 15-0 early.
Eagle went to the air to extend the lead when Jackson Stampfli took a short swing pass from Ford out of the backfield and raced down the sidelines for a 37-yard touchdown that made it 22-0 with 3 seconds left in the first quarter.
Ford then found tight end Donavan Jones for an 18-yard touchdown with 2:51 left in the second quarter to make it 29-0. Gage Jones picked off Kuna quarterback Sean Austin on the first play after the kickoff, and Mustangs Diffey completed a 17-yard pass to Ethan Mikita to up the lead to 36-0 with 2:33 still left before the break.
After Kuna turned the ball over on downs with 1:30 remaining, the Mustangs raced down the field and made it 43-0 with a 7-yard pass from Ford to Mikita with 22 seconds left in the half.
Eagle wasted little time adding to the lead in the third quarter, scoring on a 7-yard run from Ford on the opening possession after the halftime break to make it 50-0.
"I've gained so much knowledge throwing and physically too, so I feel much better about that this year for sure," Ford said. "And obviously the tuck and run is still there.
"It felt great. We definitely are excited. Everybody did their job and we feel great about it."
The Mustangs had little interest in slowing down despite the big lead. They made it 57-0 on an impressive 77-yard touchdown run from Stampfli, and 64-0 on a 1-yard score from Diffey with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
One of the few positives for Kuna on Friday? A running clock in the fourth quarter.
Only twice in the second half and three times in the game did Eagle have the ball and not finish the drive with a touchdown. And the third one came when they took four kneels late in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over with 15 seconds left.
If Ford's game may be tough to beat all fall, Eagle's performance as a whole might be right there with it. Sure it was just one game, but the Mustangs appear to be a team to be reckoned with in the 5A SIC.
"We're just going to get ready for Mountain View," Hartz said with a chuckle. "All I think about is the things we can do to get better ... but yeah, our kids were pretty dang good tonight."