As Matt Holtry took over as football coach at Homedale High School in 2009, a group of parents of future Trojans players were starting to undertake a big project.
More than a decade later, the Homedale community is starting to see the fruits of its labor pay off.
Over the last couple years, Holtry has credited Homedale Youth Sports Inc., particularly its Optimist Football program, for helping to build the foundation of continued success that the high school team has enjoyed. With the Trojans (8-1) set to play in the 3A state championship game for the third year in a row on Saturday, that foundation is as strong as it has ever been over the past decade.
“It's taken a lot of consistent work from the moms and dads in the community,” Holtry said. “We started working though Boise Optimist along the way and through the work of the Homedale Youth Sports and the cooperation with Boise Optimist, we've really been able to build our youth sports programs. The quality of competition and the quality of experience that the kids are getting has just gotten better every year over the last 12 years.”
Homedale will face Sugar-Salem at noon on Saturday at Middleton High. Of the 36 players who are on the Trojans' varsity roster, Holtry said 33 of them have come up through the Homedale Youth Sports program dating back to the Optimist Football days.
“When you're playing with people you've been playing with since third and fourth grade, all the way until you're a senior in high school, they're not just your teammates, they're your friends,” said senior linebacker Milo Mertz, who started playing tackle football in the Optimist League when he was in third grade. “You know how they play, they know how you play, so you can trust them and worry about doing your job. You don't have to worry about doing their job, because you can trust them. That's why we're so good, we trust each other.”
While most other Snake River Valley Conference programs have their youth football teams competing in the Payette County Recreation District, Homedale has its youth football program running through the Boise Optimist League. Boise Optimist offers flag football for ages six through nine and tackle football for ages eight through 13.
It also gives future Trojans the opportunity to hone their skills against teams from areas like Boise, Kuna and Emmett, where teams have a larger player pool to draw from.
“For these kids that are used to playing in that competition, even though they might not have the most success when they're first doing it, it's been worth it for sure,” Holtry said.
The only two other Boise Optimist programs that feed into a school below the 4A classification are McCall-Donnelly and Marsing.
“If you go against smaller schools, your egos get big and you think you can run over anyone,” said Mertz. “Then when you get to (high school), you're playing against good players and you're losing and you don't know what to do. But when you're playing teams that are the same level as you, or even better, it shows how good you are. If you can compete with those teams, and even beat them, then you know you're actually good. And it pushes you to be even better.”
The foundation built at the Optimist level, Holtry said, continues building in the middle school level as coaches, who are often parents, come up with the players as they progress. A perfect example of that, Holtry said, is current defensive coordinator Tony Uranga, who coached as his son, Daniel, as he came up through the system. Daniel Uranga graduated after last season, leading the Trojans to the state title game as a junior and senior as a quarterback. While Daniel was in fifth and sixth grade, Tony was moonlighting for the Trojan varsity team, filming games. The older Uranga would see what the Trojans were doing in their game, and brought it back to his son's team to implement it there.
“It was just that perfect storm where what we were doing at the high school level, he was starting to implement it at the elementary level,” Holtry said. “And then he carried that through and he followed that group through middle school. ... So it was around 2012, 2013, that we started seeing the whole thing come from the elementary through the high school. Even through this current year, Darren Uranga — who is Tony's younger brother and sits in the booth on game nights — is the seventh grade coach, and he's also the third grade coach, which my daughter plays on. So it's pretty cool to see the third graders running the same stuff as the seventh graders, which is running the same stuff as the high school.”
And if this year is any indication, the foundation for the future of the Homedale program should be strong. In addition to having the varsity team win a Snake River Valley Conference championship and advance back to the state title game, Homedale's junior varsity and seventh grade teams won league titles, while the eighth grade team was runner-up in its conference.