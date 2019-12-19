The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners ahead of time, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Football Athlete of the Year.
AUSTIN BOLT, BORAH
- 5A SIC Player of the Year.
- Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.
- Northwest Player of the Year.
- 1,391 rushing yards.
- 26 rushing touchdowns.
- Completed 111 of 161 (69%) passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
- Led Borah to state quarterfinals.
- Signed to Boise State.
DONAVON ESTRADA, NAMPA
- 4A SIC second-team quarterback.
- 1,493 rushing yards.
- 24 rushing touchdowns.
- Completed 114 of 171 (67%) passes for 2,313 yards and 21 touchdowns.
- One interception on defense.
- Led Nampa to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
LAN LARISON, VALLIVUE
- 4A SIC Player of the Year for the second straight season.
- 2,373 rushing yards.
- 27 rushing touchdowns.
- Passed for 698 yards and 9 touchdowns.
- 67 tackles, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
- Led Vallivue to state quarterfinals.
- Signed to UC Davis.