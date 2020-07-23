The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Parma.
Despite coming off a one-win season with its lone victory coming against a winless Payette team, there's plenty of reason for optimism for the Parma football team.
For starters, the Panthers return eight players who were on all-conference lists last year. And despite having a number of players who have been working full-time jobs over the summer, the turnout in the weight room has pleased the coaches.
“We're just trying to get Parma football back to where it's been,” said coach Alex Wilson. “We have such a great group of leaders right now and good kids who are figuring out how to put in the work and what it's going to take to be successful. We've got a good returning group that are kind of leading the charge on 'hey young Panthers, here's the expectations moving forward. This is what we got to do to be successful again.'”
Wilson is in his first year as head coach after former coach Daniel Jenkins took the same position at Nampa Christian. Also the school's Athletic Director, Wilson was the defensive coordinator for the Panthers last season, but will switch over to calling offensive plays this season.
He'll be breaking in a new quarterback, or at least a player who is new to the position. Senior Isaiah Krohn, who was a first-team All-3A Snake River Valley Conference selection last year at both wide receiver and defensive back, will make the transition to being under center this year. Wilson said Krohn is one of the hardest workers on the team, so making the change wasn't too difficult for him.
“For most kids it would be incredibly hard, but he's such an intelligent, good athlete that he picks things up fast,” Wilson said. “He's our best athlete on the field, so we got figure out how to get him the ball. He makes it look easy because he works so hard. He wants to be the best. He's tough on himself, but he puts in the time to be good at whatever position we were to put him at. If I told him “Isaiah, you have to play guard this game,' he would be the best guard he could be. He's just that type of kid.”
Krohn will have a few targets to choose from at receiver between senior Matt Pierce, a returning all-conference honorable mention, junior Vince Avila, who will give the Panthers speed, and senior Trystin Braden, who provides height. Wilson also mentioned senior JoseAngel Barba, who will play H-back, as someone who has put in a lot of work to improve this offseason.
But the strength of the Panthers could come from their running game. Parma returns two all-conference running backs in seniors Tony Gonzalez and James Takatori, as well as three all-conference offensive linemen in juniors Sean Wilhite and Tate Oberg along with senior Marcus Robins.
“I think that will be part of our identity, we want to run the ball in a lot of different ways,” Wilson said. “That fits our kids and our community a lot. We've got some really good returners for those positions for offensive line and running back. We want to be creative and use the talent we have to the best of our ability.”