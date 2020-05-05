Jonah Williams had it in his head what a defensive lineman was at the start of his junior year at Rocky Mountain High School.
“I didn’t know a ton about football still at that point, so my thought was, ‘They’re like the big slow guys and I don’t want to be a part of that group,’” Williams said while laughing.
Ironically, the former Weber State standout is now one — professionally. The 6-foot-5, 281-pounder signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams on April 25.
“You get the kids that have all the ability in the world, but very seldom do you get a kid like Jonah who came from nothing,” former Rocky Mountain defensive line coach Todd Roberts said. “No one gave him anything. He earned everything. So it’s just an amazing accomplishment from him and what he did.”
The thought popped into his head a week before the first game of that junior season when Williams was moved over to defensive end — a position he had never played before. He was a tight end prior to his arrival that junior year from Puyallup, Washington. But the Grizzlies were short on defensive linemen. So much so, they took Williams, who was just 6-0, 190 pounds soaking wet at the time.
But despite being the smallest kid in the group, Williams still found himself blowing up plays in the backfield.
“His technique wasn’t there yet, but he had the motor,” Roberts said. “He had a will and tenacity above anybody I’ve ever coached.”
However, guys on the roster like 6-6 Adam Lewis, an All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection, made it hard for Williams to see the field. Williams only played about 15% of the snaps that junior year.
It was something he was already used to. Even as a tight end previously, he had spent most of his time on the sideline since picking up the sport in the seventh grade.
“A lot of other kids would have just quit, but that didn’t even cross his mind,” Roberts said. “He just wanted to be the best and didn’t know any other way.”
A growth spurt combined with offseason workouts turned him into just that.
Williams was 6-4, 230 pounds by the time his senior year rolled around in 2012.
He started every game. And earned both all-league and all-state honors.
“To me, it just meant that sometimes it takes longer than you expect to reach your goals, but eventually it pays off,” Williams said. “For me, it was worth all the years of not playing to be able to play that senior year and have a good year.”
Not everyone was completely sold, though.
Williams reached out and sent film to 80 schools.
Boise State and Utah State both said he could join as a preferred walk-on. Weber State, in Ogden, Utah, was the only school willing to give him a scholarship. So he accepted.
More offers may have come had Williams not elected to serve a two-year LDS mission in Sao Paulo, Brazil, first.
“You just never know what’s going to happen when you’re in a foreign country for two years,” Williams said. “Like maybe you come back and you’ve lost 50 pounds or get sick. I wasn’t good enough for them to want to take that chance.”
Williams was actually down a few pounds upon his return in December 2015. He was also pretty rusty. That became evident during spring ball in 2016. He tore the labrum in his left shoulder during the first contact practice.
But the injury served as a motivator.
He looked up the weights of some of the top NFL pass rushers, including Houston Texans’ JJ Watt and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa. And thanks to the help of protein shakes and fried rice with eggs mixed in three times a day, Williams bulked all the way up to 270 pounds to match their weights by the first game of his freshman season in 2016.
Williams started all 12 games, recorded 53 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and was named to the Hero Sports FCS All-Freshman Team — all with the torn labrum. Lewis, who also went to Weber State, had 13 tackles that same year.
Three years later, Williams was an All-American and the 2019 co-Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year with 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He totaled 194 tackles, 15 sacks — the ninth-most in school history — 28 tackles for loss, along with being part of the winningest class in program history. His class won three Big Sky titles and made it to the playoffs four times, including a semifinal appearance last season where the Wildcats finished No. 3 in the final poll — the highest ranking in school history.
It led to him receiving an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Los Angeles in front of almost 200 scouts, general managers and coaches from all 32 NFL teams.
“Between Kite Afeaki (Weber State defensive end coach) and Jay Hill (head coach), they’ve taught me so much and they’ve gotten me to the point where someone would look at me with the potential to play in the NFL,” Williams said. “They would spend time away from their families to help me become a better player when I asked them to. So for that, I’m super grateful.”
But that was the only opportunity Williams got in front of live scouts. Weber State’s pro day, along with several others around the country, were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
So Williams moved into a family friend’s trailer for eight weeks in Provo — 80 miles away from his wife Kennedy — to train for a makeshift pro day in March. He and his agent had to personally set up drills and film it to send off to teams.
He ended up pulling off double duties really well.
The 4.14-second and 6.71-second marks he posted in the shuttle and the three-cone drills, respectively, were better than all of the times put up by defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. His 40-yard dash (4.67 seconds), vertical leap (35 inches) and bench press (30 reps) would have all ranked in the top-5 as well.
Experts still pegged him as a borderline draft pick, though.
Williams returned to his parents’ house in Meridian to watch all three days of the NFL Draft hoping to get the call. He ultimately did — just after all 255 picks had been submitted. But Williams reached a deal with the Rams later that same night and became just the sixth former Idaho high school player to currently be on an NFL roster.
“I felt a big weight come off my shoulders. There was no more guessing or wondering where or if I was going to end up anywhere,” Williams said. “I just felt super blessed to get the nod with all the things that had happened because I honestly didn’t even know if any of what I had done would lead to anything. So I was thinking about how lucky I was to get an opportunity.”
Williams finds himself in a state of limbo right now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled all NFL practices and off-field work indefinitely. There’s also no rookie minicamps on the schedule right now. He hasn’t even received his copy of the playbook yet.
But it hasn’t stopped him from lifting weights in his buddy’s garage and running on a mountain trail near his house in Ogden. It’s all to be in the best of shape for a position he didn’t even think required it all those years ago.
“I just look back on it and laugh,” Williams said. “It didn’t take me a lot of time to understand that clearly wasn’t the case and how fun the position actually is.
“It ended up changing my life.”