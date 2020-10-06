An interruption during a football game after Ammon Bundy was asked to put on a mask and refused will not cost the Emmett Huskies a win due to a forfeit.
Friday night’s game between Emmett and Caldwell was called at the half with Emmett leading 35-0.There was some thought Emmett would have to forfeit due to Bundy, but Emmett Athletic Director Gavin Watson and Caldwell Athletic Director Jon Hallock came to an agreement that the 35-0 score would stand as the final and Emmett would be awarded the win, the Emmett School District said Tuesday.
The agreement was approved by 4A Southern Idaho Conference athletic directors Tuesday morning.
The agreement keeps Caldwell (4-2, 3-1 4A SIC) in a four-way tie for first place with three weeks left in the regular season.
Emmett was well on its way to capturing the victory at Caldwell High on Friday night before the game was called at halftime with Emmett up by five scores.
Bundy, who is known for his role in the 2016 occupation of the Malhuer National Wildlife Refuge and was also arrested twice in August on criminal trespassing charges while protesting COVID-19 legislation at the Idaho State Capital, was attending the game to watch his son, who plays for Emmett.
Bundy was denied entry into the stadium unless he wore a facemask and instead watched from the parking lot, outside a fence that surrounded the stadium. He was then asked to put on a mask or leave school grounds, and when he refused Caldwell administrators called the game.
With the game being certified as a win by Emmett, the Huskies continue their hunt for a conference title with a big game at home against Middleton this Friday night. A loss against the Cougars (0-3, 0-3), who have not won a conference game since 2017, would have put Emmett behind the pack.
In an interview with NBC News, Bundy said that if Emmett were to play an away game against an opponent that requires masks to be worn in the stadium, he will behave the same way he did on Friday.
“I have a strong belief in my right to choose to wear a mask or not,” Bundy told NBC News. “And If they think somehow there’s a safety issue, then they need to section off a part of the bleachers to accommodate for those of us who believe differently than others.”
Emmett has road games against Columbia and Vallivue still on the regular season schedule.