EMMETT — Rich Hargitt speaks like an evangelist.
He talks with a forceful tone that grabs your attention like a shooting star. He praises God, gives the glory to the man upstairs for his success. He admits his faults, but doesn’t dwell on them. And he has no problem tipping his red Emmett High hat to another side that earned his respect.
Perhaps, oddly, it’s commonplace in the football business to have coaches who both feel, every week, that they are the underdog. No Vegas lines for high school games make that tougher to sort out, but both Hargitt — Emmett’s head coach — and Century’s leader, Travis Hobson, felt the other side had the leg up.
The back-and-forth affair didn’t make that any easier to sort out.
But after Century took an early lead, Emmett stormed back, put the ball in the hands of its dual-threat junior quarterback, Caden Young, and marched back for a 27-22 victory over the Diamondbacks in the 4A state semifinal.
Next week, the Huskies (10-2) will face Skyline (11-1) for the state title.
Emmett, though, will be without its kitchen sink, which is now probably leaking water over its already damp field.
“We threw every personnel grouping, every junk, every tag, every throw, every route. My God almighty,” Hargitt said. “We pulled out the kitchen sink, threw the screws that bolted it to the foundation and the dirt under the house. We threw everything at those cats.”
“They did,” Hobson said. “I don’t know if it’s that we didn’t see it coming, but we couldn’t stop it.”
Well, they could ... for about 23 minutes.
Century (7-4) led 16-7 with just over a minute left in the first half. Points seemed like a longshot for an Emmett team that had thrown the ball less than five times all half. Perhaps, that’s when the dirt was dug out and the kitchen sink was being dismantled.
Young took position in a formation the Huskies use quite often. He takes the snap, fakes a handoff as he’s running backward — head away from the defense — then spins the other way and darts up the middle. Really, it’s an option play that feels as foreign as a UFO.
So, with his team needing momentum, Young showed off his arm, firing passes of 28 and 20 yards before capping off the drive with a 12-yard score to Jack Maxwell.
“The difference between 16-7 and 16-14 is a completely different narrative,” Hargitt said. “I went into the locker room and our kids are like, ‘We’re a second-half team. We’re going to win the game.’”
And they did.
Young threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Wilkerson in the third quarter, which gave Emmett its first lead of the game, then found space in the middle of the field and sprinted into the end zone from 61 yards out to make it a two-score game.
Century had chances but Emmett’s defense closed the hatches, picking off Century quarterback McKean Romriell twice in the second half, helping send the Huskies to the state final for the first time in Hargitt’s three-year tenure and first time in the 4A ranks.