MIDDLETON — It was, indeed, shocking.
With the Middleton crowd set to celebrate a Homecoming triumph, it happened.
Glee can turn ugly very fast.
With victory seemingly secured, the Emmett Huskies shattered any celebration, stealing a 42-41 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say we stole it. I would say, I feel like when they fumbled, that was their fault and gave us the win,’’ said Huskies quarterback Caden Young, who all but carried Emmett to the victory while pushing the Huskies atop conference at 6 -1, 5-0. “I think they gave up the win there. I wouldn’t say we stole it.’’
Regardless, it will be a tough one for Middleton faithful to get over.
Middleton (4-3, 3-2) looked to be right back in the hunt for the conference title, leading 41-28 with 8:57 left on Thompson Goodfellow’s 4-yard score.
The Vikings still enjoyed the two-score lead when Young’s offense put together a 10-play, 52-yard drive with Caseyn Pearson pulling in 16-yard pass from Young for a 41-35 score with 1:05 remaining.
Emmett coach Rich Hargitt opted to kick deep and somehow his decision worked in his favor.
Instead of dropping to a knee and running out the clock, Vikings quarterback Ky McClure came out throwing, a 6-yard completion on first down before dropping back and rolling right. Several Huskies spun the senior around, and the ball slipped out.
It was nothing but silence on the Middleton sideline and the Huskies exploded to their bench with the recovery.
First-and-10 on the Vikings 20-yard line with :26 on the clock. Everyone knew where the ball would be, including Young himself.
“Oh, yeah, you want to be in the place,’’ last year’s 4A player of the year said. “I was just looking to make a play. That’s what we did.’’
Running for 14 yards on first down before getting out of bounds, Young dropped back and scrambled for several seconds before heading to the goal line, ducking his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame over the line for a 41-41 score with :00 on the clock.
Jorge Rivera’s point-after kick sliced through the goal posts and the Huskies poured onto the field to celebrate.
“Can’t be more proud of a group of kids. They didn’t give up. No die, no give up. Just keep fighting, keep fighting .... Thank God we made that PAT went through,’’ said Hargitt. “Hey, what can you say about the kid (Young).
“He’s the dude. He’s the best football player in the state, bar none. He was voted that last year and he’s proving it again. Best in the state, put a period, exclamation mark on it.’’
Young finished the night hitting on 7-of-11 passes for 75 yards, but it was his legs that led the Huskies running game to over 300 yards rushing, including touchdowns of 28, 3, 81, 18 and the game-winner from 6 yards.
After two touchdown runs from quarterback Ky McClure (4 and 9 yards) and two from Young (28 and 3 yards), McClure hooked up with a diving Tate Johansen on a 26-yard score for a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Middleton’s five-play, 46-yard drive took advantage of a Colton Moore interception at midfield with 1:25 remaining on the first half clock. McClure finished the first half hitting on 8 of 13 passes for 98 yards while rushing for 51 more including the two scores.
While Young hit on just 2-of-5 passes, including the interception, the 6-foot-3 Young led the Emmett ground attack, which finished with 98 yards at half.
But Young immediately let everyone know the Huskies weren’t going away after intermission, popping off the night’s longest play, an 81-yard sprint down the right sideline to even things at 21-21.
The two teams matched scores on their next two possessions, before Middleton appeared to put things away after a McClure touchdown pass to Owen Garviet and Goodfellow’s 4-yard run for the 41-28 advantage.