A key defensive play late lifted Emmett past visiting Vallivue 21-20 in a key 4A Southern Idaho Conference showdown.

Emmett’s Cristian Sanchez, a 6-foot-4 junior defensive end, got a sack on fourth down, giving the Huskies the ball at the 50-yard line with 1:41 remaining.

