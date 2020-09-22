Emmett football coach Rich Hargitt has apologized for not reporting that unsolicited plays from Weiser High had been sent to him and the school has paid a $750 fine, the school district said in a press release on Tuesday.
The hand-drawn plays were included in the back of the Emmett scout book, which was found on a practice field on Sept. 4 before the two teams played. Emmett won that game 42-14. The release said Hargitt received unsolicited images of the plays via text message in July.
“Once our athletic director, Gavin Watson, and myself learned of the situation, we conducted an internal investigation and reported it to the Board of Control for District III, which oversees incidents that occur in District III of the Idaho High School Activities Association,” Emmett High Principal Wade Carter said in a statement.
According to the apology letter that was sent to Weiser on Tuesday the fine was handed down by the District III Board of Control.
“After conducting an internal investigation and meeting with our head coach, it was clear he was remorseful and realized the gravity of the error. We feel confident nothing like this will ever happen again,” the letter, which was in part included in the release, read.
The school declined to say if Hargitt was disciplined, but said it has been dealt with internally.