EAGLE — The Eagle Mustangs’ quick-strike offense and bend-but-don’t-break defense was enough to defeat the Timberline Wolves 32-10 on Friday night in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game.
Senior wide receiver Ian Duarte caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a touchdown. Senior quarterback Jack Benson threw for one touchdown and rushed for another. Meanwhile, Eagle’s defense survived long Timberline possessions without surrendering more than a touchdown and a field goal.
It all added up to a convincing victory as the Mustangs look to build momentum in the season’s second half.
“We’re already thinking of this as the start of our playoffs,” Duarte said. “We need to win every game.”
On the first play of Eagle’s second possession of the game, Benson bolted 61 yards for a touchdown. Benson found senior tight end Donovan Jones for the two-point conversion and Eagle led 8-0 midway through the first quarter.
Timberline responded with a methodical, pass-heavy drive. Senior quarterback Wade Zenner scampered 13 yards for a touchdown run. After a successful PAT, Timberline trailed by one.
Not for long. This time, Eagle needed two plays to score. A 40-yard carry by Duarte was followed by a 17-yard touchdown run by Roy Hull. The Mustangs led 15-7. Eagle’s two first quarter touchdown drives required only three total plays from scrimmage.
The second quarter was much quieter. Eagle turned the ball over twice. Timberline moved the ball efficiently until they reached the red zone. Two promising drives stalled deep in Eagle territory.
Eagle’s defense spent much of the second quarter on the field, but Timberline only converted the Mustangs’ two turnovers into three points. Timberline’s bid to take a halftime lead fell short when Zenner was flushed from the pocked and forced to throw the ball away on fourth-and-6 from Eagle’s 17-yard line late in the second quarter. Eagle led 15-10 at halftime.
“They are very resilient,” said Mustang head coach John Hartz when asked about his defense. “They figure out ways to get stops and they figure out ways to get our offense the ball. We feel like once our offense gets the ball, we’re going to figure out what we need to do to get the ball in the end zone.”
The Mustangs got separation on the first possession of the second half. Eagle ran the ball on every play until they were forced to pass on 3rd and goal from the 10-yard line. Benson connected with Duarte to complete the 68-yard drive and Eagle had its first two-possession lead of the game.
Fittingly, it was another quick score by the Mustangs that put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter. Duarte received a Timberline punt on his own 25-yard line, peeled right, and dashed 75 yards for a touchdown.
“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Duarte said. “Back where I was from, I never had a crowd like this or a student section cheering like this. Once you hit the end zone you just hear the crowd cheering for you.”
Both Timberline and Eagle will carry 4-2 records into next week.