NAMPA — The visiting Eagle Mustangs scored touchdowns on seven out of nine possessions and cruised to a 51-14 victory on Friday in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game.
The Mustangs spoiled the Hawks’ senior night in the process.
The Skyview defense was unable to stop Eagle in the first half. On the Mustangs’ first drive, the Hawks had two opportunities to get off the field on 4th down. On both occasions, Skyview committed an offsides penalty. The Mustangs capitalized on the Hawks’ miscues with a 4-yard touchdown carry by Brandon Reese.
Senior tight end Donovan Jones stole the show on Eagle’s second possession. He hauled in three passes from senior quarterback Jack Benson that totaled 65 yards. The cherry on top was a 3-yard touchdown reception to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Eagle continued to spread the wealth in the second quarter. Deegan Martinho rushed for a 19-yard touchdown and Smith Leudtke caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the half’s final minute to give the Mustangs a commanding 28-6 lead at the break.
“I had too much on our plate for our defensive guys,” said Skyview head coach David Young. “I tried to do a lot this week in practice, and I think I mentally overwhelmed our kids. They were doing a lot of things keeping us off balance. Compliments to them. They played a heck of a football game.”
A bizarre sequence of events took place at the end of the third quarter. Eagle led 28-14 and was threatening to score on its fifth consecutive drive. Facing 1st and goal on its own 2-yard line, however, the Hawks defense rose to the occasion and made four stops in a row to force a turnover on downs. It was the defensive stop that Skyview desperately needed and appeared to swing the momentum to the home sideline.
The momentum didn’t stay with Skyview for long. On the ensuing play, Hawks quarterback Max Cutforth dropped back into the end zone and had his pass batted right back into his hands. Instinctively, Cutforth attempted a second forward pass. The problem? Attempting two forward passes on one play is a penalty. Making matters worse, the illegal second pass took place in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Suddenly, Eagle led 30-14 and was set to get the ball back.
“The ball bounces back in the quarterback’s hands, you don’t practice that, nobody practices that,” said Young. “You go with spur of the moment, and we make a decision to throw it and it happens to be in the end zone. It’s like a double whammy, the penalty in the end zone just right when we had a chance to maybe get some momentum.”
The Mustangs scored touchdowns on their next three drives to put the game away.
Six different Mustangs scored touchdowns and their leading receiver, Ian Duarte, was not one of them. Duarte finished with 137 receiving yards. Benson completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
For Skyview, it was senior running back Atonio Fifita and senior wide receiver TerRyck Pennington that paced the offense. Fifita rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and Pennington made seven catches for 82 yards.