EAGLE — Quarterback Ben Ford had a night he won’t soon forget for Eagle and one Thunder Ridge would rather never remember.
The Mustang senior rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and threw for another as Eagle trounced Thunder Ridge 49-0 in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs Friday.
With the stands empty due to preventive Coronavirus measures, Ford and Eagle’s prolific offense raced out to a 21-0 lead and turned their home stadium into a house of horrors for the visitors.
“We knew they were going to try and stack the box,” said Ford, who rushed for 124 yards on eight carries. “But our guys up front just opened up some big windows for us to run through. It was definitely fun to be out there and be able to do what we did.”
Ford scored on runs of 21, 1, 19, 19, and 39 yards. His final play of the night was an 11-yard scoring strike to tight end Jaxon Buck.
“He’s just a dynamic kid with a great spirit,” Eagle coach John Hartz said of Ford. “When he comes out and plays like that, it just sets the tone for us.”
Eagle (6-1) needed only 17 plays to amass 251 yards of total offense in the opening quarter.
“Coming in, we felt good about our game plan and running the football and being able to do what we wanted to do,” Hartz said. “Our offense clicked and our defense was resilient. I can’t really argue with the way the kids played tonight.”
While Ford garnered all the end zone glory, Eagle running back Jackson Stampfli provided the muscle between the tackles. He rolled up 197 yards on 12 carries in just over two quarters of work.
Thunder Ridge (5-5) struggled all night offensively, finishing with 160 total yards. Quarterback Kaysen Isom rushed for 45 yards on his first five carries before finishing with 71 yards on 17 carries. Running back Dutch Driggs led the team with 75 yards on six attempts.
After Eagle took a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter, Thunder Ridge mounted a 78-yard drive over 15 plays and threatened to score for the first time. However, Eagle’s defense stiffened near the goal line and forced a hurried pass to take over on downs. And after that, Thunder Ridge crossed midfield only one more time.
Despite only being tested once all season in a close loss to league champ Rocky Mountain, Ford feels like something special is within reach for the Mustangs this season.
“I feel like we’re clicking at the right time,” said Ford, who was 6-of-12 passing for 78 yards. “After that Rocky game, we realized we were that close. We just needed every single guy on every single play to do the right thing. And we’re definitely starting to see that in these last few games.”
Since a 22-15 loss to Rocky, Eagle has outscored its opponents 202-27 in the four games since.
“We’re strong, athletic, putting the work in during the week, and just trying to take it one game at a time,” Ford said. “The players on this team are really focused.”
Eagle will be in for a stiffer test next week when the Mustangs travel to Rigby (8-0) for their quarterfinal matchup.