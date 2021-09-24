EAGLE — One by one, the Eagle football players came out to a thunderous roar from their fellow students.
On this night, the cheers were definitely hard-earned.
Eagle rallied to overcome a 20-point fourth quarter deficit on Friday night to beat Meridian 24-23 in a much-needed comeback victory.
“We knew we had a big fight back, but there’s a lot of determination on our team,” said senior quarterback Jack Benson, who led the Mustangs on a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive over the final four minutes, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Roy Hull. “This is the best group of people I’ve ever been with. We just came together, we were determined to get that ‘W’ and we got that ‘W.’”
The win certainly turns the perspective around on the Mustangs’ season. Eagle (3-2, 1-1 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division) was facing a three-game losing streak and risked falling two games behind the Warriors (3-2, 1-1) and Rocky Mountain, with losses to both.
“We needed this, this was the biggest game of the season for us, I think,” said Benson. “This means a lot to us for sure. We can’t lose three in a row.”
In addition, players said there was a bit of pride on the line after a trash-talking letter was placed on the doors of the Eagle High gymnasium earlier this week, claiming Meridian was going to run away with the game.
For three quarters, it looked like that was exactly what was going to happen.
Meridian took a 20-3 lead into halftime with the Mustangs turning the ball over three times. Eagle also had three drives into Meridian territory, but couldn’t take advantage of them, coming away with just a 30-yard field goal from Ethan Cutler.
The Mustangs had reached the Meridian 10-yard line on the drive, but were pushed back on a false start penalty. Going into the break, the Mustangs knew those drives needed to be finished.
“That’s what was said inside at halftime,” said senior wide receiver Donovan Jones. “We were beating ourselves and we just came out, we didn’t make those same mistakes. We came out on top as a result.”
Meridian played the entire second half without senior quarterback Malakai Martinez, who was making his first start since getting injured in the season opener against Mountain View. He played all but one drive in the first half, but the second half was played by his younger brother, Zeke, who started the previous three games for the Warriors.
Zeke Martinez, a freshman, led the Warriors down the field on the opening drive of the second half and Meridian extended the lead to 23-3 on a 29-yard field goal. But after that, the Warriors were held off the board.
The comeback began early in the fourth quarter when Brandon Reese ran up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run, to cut the lead to 23-10. After forcing a punt, Hull ran the ball in from 8 yards out with six minutes left, cutting the score to 23-17.
Another Eagle punt gave Eagle the ball at its own 20, with 3:53, giving Benson and the Eagle defense just enough time to get the game-winner.
“Jack’s a gamer,” said Eagle coach John Hartz. “He runs the ball for us, he passes the ball for us. He consistently does things to help us win games. That was kind of a breakout game for him, though. Bishop Kelly (win in season opener) was cool, but that one we needed a game-winning drive, and against BK we had to stop a game-winning drive.”
Benson connected with Jones four times on the final drive, including a spectacular catch by Jones in double coverage on fourth down to keep the drive, and the game, alive with a 28-yard gain, putting the ball on the Meridian side of the field.
“I just told Jack to throw it up to me and it would come down, and it did,” said Jones. “That’s all that was.”
Another pass to Jones on the next play put the ball at the 31. A catch by Ian Duarte got it to the 18. Finally, a 10-yard pass from Benson to Jones set Eagle up with first-and-goal at the 4. Benson almost got all four of those yards himself with a run, but was stopped short of the goal line. Two plays later, Hull scored on the run-pass option to tie the game. Cutler’s extra point gave the Mustangs the lead with 23 seconds on the clock.
Meridian tried a Hail Mary pass at the end, but it fell incomplete.
“It is just the best feeling in the world,” said Hull. “It’s my first year on varsity and I don’t think I could experience anything better. I started with this team in January, we started weightlifting before school every day and it just meant everything to me. This is my family and I love them, so just being with my team made it 10 times better.”