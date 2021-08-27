BOISE — These guys have to do this more often.
Perennial powers hooked up in a rare season opener Friday as 5A Eagle and 4A Bishop Kelly opened up the 2021 prep football campaign.
And the two proved history right.
“I just love to bring good high school football to the Treasure Valley and this was good football,’’ Eagle coach John Hartz said after his team survived a thrilling 35-33 victory over Bishop Kelly. “I tell you, BK is always one of the best 4A programs in the state. They are a class program, every year.
“Season opener at Nick Ysursa Field, ended up being a great one. I’d love to play them every year.’’
Knights coach Tim Brennan agreed with Hartz.
“Sure, I’d like to play them every year,’’ said the 26th year coach, who was on the sideline in the only other meeting of the two teams, a 14-13 Eagle win, in 2003 when the Knights’ failed on a 2-point conversion. “They’re a good, good 5A program. I just think tonight we had a few discipline mistakes on defense. I think that was the difference tonight.’’
It all came down to the Knights’ final drive, starting on their own 23-yard line.
As he had all night, senior back Seth Knothe, who finished the game with 313 yards rushing, including all five touchdowns, led the final drive for Bishop Kelly before a 25-yard run got the Knights to the 8-yard line with 33 seconds left but no timeouts.
“He’s a great back,’’ Hartz said. “The difference was, I guess, we just got enough stops.’’
With no timeouts, Brennan was forced to throw three times into the end zone, all misfiring. So with eight ticks remaining, the veteran Knights coach sent out Martin Cunnington for the potential 25-yard game winner.
He pulled it left.
“Nine out of 10 times, he makes that,’’ Brennan said of his sophomore. “He’s going to make a lot of kicks for us here.’’
Behind the strength of Knothe’s 205 yards on the ground, the Knights led 20-14 at intermission after what appeared to be a horrible start to the 2021 campaign for Bishop Kelly.
The Mustangs needed just two plays to go 80 yards, the first Jack Benson’s first varsity completion with a 29-yard strike to Makeo Sneddon before Ethan Mikita, who was injured early in the second quarter, blasted off right tackle for a 51-yard score.
But Knothe was Brennan’s answer, going over the 200-yard mark on 17 carries prior to half, including scoring runs of 5, 5, 28 and 21 yards on the night.
Benson, who hit on 7 of 10 tosses for 114 yards in the half in replacing Ben Ford for Eagle, kept the Mustangs close using his legs on a 47-yard dash in the second quarter.
Big plays were key again in the second half for the Mustangs, hitting on a 21-yard slant to Deegan Martinhu on Eagle’s first drive of the second half before Martinhu popped off a 76-yard score on the first play of the Mustangs’ next possession. Benson, who finished with 191 yards passing, rounded out the Mustangs with a 60-yard pass to Ian Duarte.
“We knew we had our hands full. We made mistakes but we came out on top in a heck of a ballgame,’’ said Hartz, whose team travels to Kuna on Friday. “You know when BK lines up against anyone, it’s gonna be a heck of a game.’’
Knothe capped the Knights’ next two drives to pull within the final difference, the Knights’ two-point try on the final score falling incomplete, to set up the exciting stretch run.
“Yeah, that’s a great ballgame. We just came up a little short,’’ said Brennan, whose team hosts Borah on Friday. “We just have to get a lot more disciplined defensively, and clean up some things, and we’ll do that.’’