EAGLE — Eagle Mustangs coach John Hartz liked what he heard.
“Yes, I like that, we did show some grit tonight,’’ the Eagles third-year coach said after his team’s 31-15 5A state playoff first-round victory over the Borah Lions. “I think we’re just a tough team. We’ve got a tough mentality to us.
“We wanted to control of the line of scrimmage tonight and I think we did that. Our O-line showed a lot of grit tonight, and by platooning our defense, I think that helped us do that. The way both our lines played tonight was big for us.’’
The Lions offensive front is a big one, going 315, 305, 255, 265 and 245 pounds, something not lost on the Mustangs.
“Yeah, they’ve got some big boys up there,’’ Eagle senior safety Gage Jones said. “We emphasized we wanted to play physical and I think we did that tonight.’’
Hartz agreed.
“You know, we’re smaller than most everyone in the Valley,’’ he said. “We just played with a lot of heart and a lot of emotion. We stuck to our game plan, and we battled tonight. I’m very happy about that.’’
Borah coach JQ Kenyon agreed, in part, with one notable difference.
“Yeah, they did a nice job. They’re a good team,’’ said the Borah coach after his team finished his first year at the helm at 5-5 after a winless, pandemic-shortened 2020. “They just played a little better than us and capitalized on our mistakes.’’
After yielding a 15-play, 80-yard drive to Borah for a 7-0 score, the Eagles offense began to pick up momentum, putting together its own eight-play drive, capped by Jack Benson’s 25-yard scoring strike to Ian Duarte.
Eagle pushed its advantage to 14-7 midway through the second period on Deegan Martinho’s 25-yard sprint before wrapping up the first half scoring when Brandon Reese shifted into the quarterback slot and took the snap four yards off left tackle for a 21-7 lead at break.
Stopping Parker Rushton was key to the Eagles’ comeback in the first half. Behind the Lions’ huge offensive front, the 190-pound powerback had 69 yards at half, 48 of those on the first possession, with the lone score from 4 yards out.
Eagle, 8-2 heading into next week’s showdown with 6-2 Coeur d’ Alene, wanted a balanced offensive attack and accomplished that, according to Hartz, whose team finished had 152 yards on the ground and 206 through the air.
Quarterback Jack Benson finished hitting on 13-of-22 attempts with the one touchdown, his favorite receiver Duarte finishing with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Roy Hull picked up the Mustangs’ final touchdown on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter before Ethan Cutler rounded out the scoring with a 36-yard field goal.
“I’m proud of these guys. We had some guys banged up but it didn’t matter,’’ Hartz said. “I liked the way we played tonight. We went out, we knew we had to be physical and we were. I’m proud of what we did out there.’’
Kenyon, whose team got its final points on a 42-yard flea-flicker pass from Trace Freeman, was equally proud of his team’s effort this season.
“We started 0-3 this season and we had a little team pow wow. They turned things around and it’s been an awesome ride,’’ he said. “This momentum should help us.
“The seniors set some goals of a winning record and making the playoffs, and they did that. I’m very happy and proud of them for doing that.’’