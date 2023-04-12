James Cluphf was a freshman at Boise State in February 2011 when he walked into Eagle High unannounced and asked for a meeting with then-football coach Paul Peterson.
The Borah High graduate knew he wanted to get into coaching and made a list ranking the football programs in the Treasure Valley that he wanted to become a part of. At the very top of that list was Eagle.
“It just trickled down from there, different high schools based on location after that,” Cluphf said. “But Eagle was the place I wanted to be and learn. I walked into the main office one day at lunch and asked to speak with Paul Peterson. He came down and we had an impromptu meeting. I wanted to do it in person and make an impression. I told him ‘I don’t care where you put me, I don’t care what level you put me at. I just want to get into this program and learn what you guys are doing because there’s something special going on.’”
Cluphf must have made a great first impression, as Peterson brought him on as an outside linebackers coach for the following season. A dozen years later, Cluphf will be leading football at the school he hoped would jump-start his coaching career.
Cluphf was approved by the West Ada School Board on Monday as the Mustangs’ new coach, taking over for John Hartz, who stepped down in February.
“It’s a program with rich traditions and high expectations,” Cluphf said. “We really have our town, there’s not a lot of schools around here, or in the state of Idaho, at the 5A level that can really claim their own town. It’s a special place to be, where the community comes out to the games, it’s not just families and students. It’s a cool environment to be in. I couldn’t imagine being in a better place for my first head coaching gig.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Cluphf has spent nine seasons at Eagle, with a three-year stint at Rocky Mountain from 2013-15. He returned to Eagle in 2016 as wide receivers coach before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator with Hartz in 2017. Hartz was promoted to Athletic Director in 2018 and Cluphf has been the sole offensive coordinator since then. Peterson retired before the 2019 season, at which point Hartz became the head coach.
When he first got into coaching, Cluphf knew he eventually wanted to become a head coach, he just didn’t know what the timeline would be on that. Even leading up to his promotion to the Mustangs’ head man, he hadn’t applied for any of the other nine head coaching vacancies that opened in the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference this offseason.
“I wasn’t holding out for (Hartz) to step down, I didn’t know he was going to step down,” Cluphf said. “That was not the plan by any means. I love the community, I love what our staff brings, it’s a really cool staff to work with. It’s really a group where a lot of people have been here 15-20 years. So, there’s a lot of staff members that have been around. It really speaks to the environment that the school is in.”
But after Hartz stepped down due to personal reasons in February, Cluphf put his name in the running as his replacement. He was offered the job March 22 and accepted the next day. On Monday, the West Ada School Board cleared the final step for him to become the head coach at the same school he put on the top of the list as his dream school to start his coaching career.
Back then, he said he couldn’t have dreamed that one day he would be leading the Mustangs.
“That was not my anticipation by any means at the time,” Cluphf said, thinking back to 2011. “I’ve been blessed to be with some coaches that were very formidable and see how the game is seen in their eyes and watched how those things happened, and the ins and outs of the programs. I credit that to my growth. I didn’t think Eagle would be my first head coaching job, I thought I’d have to start with a program with lesser success, as far as on the field.”