EAGLE — Ian Hershey slipped on the turf at the Eagle High football field as he was preparing to attempt a game-winning field goal.
Once the Highland kicker had to kick for real, there was no stopping his growing legend.
Hershey made 40-yard walk-off field goal as time expired Friday giving the Rams a 29-27 win against Eagle in a 5A state semifinal game.
“I feel for the kids, it’s football,” Eagle coach John Hartz said. “Ian Hershey’s a great player, but all hats are off to our senior class and that group of kids. Highland’s great, but my kids mean everything to me.”
The loss prevents the Mustangs (9-3) from advancing to the state title game for the first time since 2011, and instead sends the Rams (10-2) to play for the championship, where they will face Rigby next week.
Eagle lost despite plenty of big plays from Ian Duarte and a late big run from quarterback Jack Benson which put the Mustangs in position to advance.
Duarte faked a handoff and took the keeper 42-yards for the score, giving Eagle a 27-26 lead with 3:18 left in the game. The two-point try was no good meaning a field goal from Hershey, who made a 45-yard field goal with three minutes left in last week’s 22-21 win against Rocky Mountain, after kicking field goals of 50- and 58-yards earlier in the game.
Highland got the ball down to the Meridian 25-yard line with four seconds on the clock to bring out their kicker, who had made field goals of 21- and 50-yards earlier in this game.
While taking practice kicks during a timeout, Hershey slipped and fell to the ground. While lining up for his first attempt, Eagle called a time out, trying to ice the kicker.
It didn’t work as he booted the 40-yard shot through the uprights, as a group of teammates quickly surrounded him.
It was the third field goal of the second half for Hershey.
Eagle found itself trailing 20-7 late in the first quarter, with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Benson to Ian Duarte representing the Mustangs’ only score up until that point.
Raimon Barela had two touchdown receptions from Highland quarterback Jack Whitmer, who had also connected with Fisher Anderson for an 11-yard touchdown.
Eagle cut the lead right before halftime, after Duarte broke free for a 71-yard gain to move the ball into the end zone. Three plays later, Roy Hull scored from 2-yard out, cutting the deficit to 20-14 at halftime.
Highland was driving in the third quarter, looking to extend its lead, buy Gage Jones picked off a Whitmer pass at the Mustangs’ 15. After a five-yard loss, Duarte broke free for another big play, catching a short pass and doing the rest for a 90-yard score.
The extra point gave Eagle a 21-20 lead, it’s first of the game.
“We were within reach of every game we played,” Hartz said. “A lot of people thought we were going to be down this year after losing a lot of great players, like Ben Ford, Brett Tommasini and Jackson Stampfli. But this group is resilient.”
Hershey made a 21-yard field goal and then a 52-yarder with 6:32 left, to give Highland the lead back at 26-21.
But a perfectly designed read play gave Eagle the lead back. Benson faked a handoff to Hull, who was taken down with a big hit in the backfield. Fortunately for Eagle, it was the quarterback who had the ball. Benson found open space and ran 42 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead score with 3:18 left.
But that 3:18 was more than enough time for Highland to march down on a game winning drive, despite not scoring a touchdown in the second half.
The Rams were able to run the ball effectively on the final drive, getting deep into Hershey’s range.
“They were running the ball so well on us all night,” Hartz said. “It’s just one of those things that we wanted to stop them every down from getting down too far. But it is what it is. I thought Highland had a great offensive line and a great game plan. We needed that one last stop. We’d had a real magical season and thought we could get it, but we just didn’t.”