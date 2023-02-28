Eagle High has joined the list of 5A Southern Idaho Conference schools that will have a new football coach in the fall.
John Hartz resigned as the Mustangs football coach on Monday, citing personal reasons, which he chose not to expand upon.
“I was totally focused on this year and the kids and moving forward with our season,” Hartz said. "There were some things that happened professionally and personally in my life that it came to a point where I prayed about it and talked to my wife about it. It was the right decision for us at this time.”
Hartz led the Mustangs for four seasons, posting a 28-13 record and at least one 5A State Playoff win in three of his four seasons.
He led Eagle to a state semifinal appearance in 2021 and a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division title and SIC championship game appearance this fall.
“It was extremely, extremely tough,” Hartz said about stepping away from Eagle. “I base that on the fact that I love the players here so much. The program is doing very well. It’s a player-driven program and I have so much care for all those kids. They work so hard. That’s what makes it so tough to step down.”
Hartz has been at Eagle since 2008 and coaching with the football team since 2011, with the exception of 2018 when he was the Athletic Director.
The following season he took over as football coach after former coach Paul Peterson retired.
“Coach Peterson was an incredible coach before me, I coached for him,” Hartz said. “After he left, it was tough for a lot of people, the players, myself to make the change. But once we got the culture rolling in the direction that we wanted to, I think the kids just made it happen.”
Eagle is now the sixth 5A SIC school, and the fourth which made a playoff appearance this past season, to be looking for a new coach. Capital, Centennial and Owyhee have all announced new hires, while jobs at Nampa and Rocky Mountain have yet to be filled.