EAGLE — There was no slowing down the Eagle running game Friday night.
Down starting running back Deegan Martinho, the Mustangs dominated the run game.
With Roy Hull taking over as the lead back, Ian Duarte running the fly sweep and quarterback Jake Longson making smart reads on keepers, Eagle’s run game didn’t miss a beat in a 45-7 win against Nampa.
“We emphasized all week that we’re going to be the hammer first,” said Hull. “We wanted to set the tone right away and that’s what we did scoring 14 points on the first two drives.”
Eagle (3-2, 3-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division) lost Martinho for the season last week when he tore his ACL in a win against Owyhee. From the very start of the game, it appeared that Eagle would still be able to move the ball. Eagle had six rushing touchdowns, including four of 40 yards or more.
Establishing the run had been the game plan for the Mustangs coming into the game.
“Deegan is a major part of what we do,” said Eagle coach John Hartz. “But what Roy Hull brings to the table, he looks really good. We felt like Roy was going to get a lot of carries when we came into the season. So, we felt like this was a chance for Roy to shine, so we were absolutely planning on running the football.”
After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, Eagle got on the board on its first offensive play, with Duarte getting the ball on a backwards pass and running 55 yards for a score.
Eagle got the ball back on Nampa’s next offensive play with Tristan Walker getting an interception. On the second play of Eagle’s next drive Longson ran on a keeper and scored a 47-yard touchdown.
After just three plays on offense, Eagle’s team stat line read 3 runs, 106 yards, two touchdowns.
In fact, every yard picked up by Eagle during the game was on the ground. Longson completed one pass the entire game, a short pass to Duarte that was stuffed for no gain.
“We came into the game and we were like we’re running it through their throats,” Longson said. “I was fine with that because the run was working. I ran for 200 yards. We smashed it down their throats and beat them by 31 points.”
Eagle extended its lead on another big run early in the second quarter, with Roy Hull going in from 43 yards out.
The Mustangs extended their lead to 24-0 just before halftime.
After a big kickoff return by Gavin Crawford, Eagle started the second half at the Nampa 43, Eagle methodically took five minutes off the clock with runs, eventually scoring on a 1-yard keeper from Longson.
Longson added a 65-yard touchdown run on the Mustangs’ next drive.
After Nampa scored, Eagle drove down the field with Longson adding his fourth touchdown run on a two-yard keeper.
After averaging just 18 points per game coming into the contest, the quarterback had led the Mustang offense to a 45-point performance.
“I’m proud of Jake and, honestly, he’s had a lot of doubters,” Hull said. “I heard people around the school going ‘is Jake going to be doing good?’ And now, Jake he showed a statement tonight.”
Daniel Carrillo scored both touchdowns for Nampa (3-3, 3-1).