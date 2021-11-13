HOMEDALE — Ahab had his white whale. Sherlock Holmes dealt with Moriarty.
The Homedale Trojans have the Sugar-Salem Diggers.
Yes, for the fourth straight season, the monkey on their backs that is Sugar-Salem grew to gorilla-sized frustration Saturday after the Diggers ended Homedale’s 3A title hopes in a 16-7 defensive semifinal at Homedale Field.
“Yes, it hurts. Yes, it’s frustrating, but not just because it’s them,’’ Homedale coach Matt Holtry said of the Diggers, who ended the Trojans’ last three seasons as 3A runners-up in title games, including last year’s excruciating overtime setback. “It’s just tough getting this close to what you want, what you’ve worked for.
“I feel for these kids, especially the seniors who’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. Yes, it’s tough; very tough.’’
Homedale came in 10-0 and top-seeded while the Diggers came in at 7-2 and ranked fourth. But Holtry knows numbers are deceiving when it comes to toe-to-toe football.
“They are a very good football team and are well coached,’’ Holtry said after his 13th season ended in pursuit of the Homedale’s first state crown since 1997. “And they’re one of the biggest (number of players) in 3A. They’ve got those numbers and we’ve got eight guys trying to go both ways. It wears on you. It’s very tough.’’
Things couldn’t have started any better for the Trojans, who marched 80 yards in eight plays on their first possession with quarterback Jaxon Dines hooking up with Mason Strong for a 20-yard score for an early 7-0 advantage.
But the rest of the day was one of frustration for the Trojans offense, which was held to 261 yards of total offense, 85 of those coming on the ground.
And the opportunities were there.
“We missed a couple key opportunities and that’s frustrating,’’ Holtry said. “When you have two good programs, two good teams like this, it comes down to a couple key plays. Whoever makes those plays is what it usually always comes down to.’’
Sugar-Salem, which takes on Weiser in next week’s title game, answered Homedale’s opening salvo with an impressive 15-play, 68-yard drive that featured no play over six yards until Wyatt Harris’ 13-yard run capped the drive for a 7-6 score after the Diggers’ PAT kick faded right.
Both team’s defenses, both ranked in the top five in 3A scoring average, settled down until the Diggers forced a Homedale three-and-out from inside their own 5-yard line. Taking over on the Trojans 23, quarterback Daniel Neal directed a seven-play drive, taking it in himself the final two yards for a 13-7 score at intermission.
Neal finished the day hitting on 17-of-24 tosses for 138 yards, the longest completion of 19 yards. It has been Neal’s wish to complete more of his throws and it’s been working for the Diggers.
“It was a struggle at first, but I just kept working,’’ Neal said of taking over for Kyzon Garner, who quarterbacked the Diggers to their last three titles. “I wasn’t making the completions I wanted. More completions were what I’ve been wanting, and it’s been happening lately.
“I wanted to learn what the defenses give you and to trust my receivers.’’
“Yes, he’s come a long way for us,’’ said Diggers’ coach Tyler Richins, who will seek his eight-year program’s fourth title on Saturday. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. I’m very proud of what he has done.’’
The second half was one of field position with the deciding drive, highlighted by a key fourth-and-8, 12-yard completion from Neal to Jonah Schulthies to the Homedale 21.
Seven plays later, senior kicker Kyle Brunson trotted on for a 21-yard game clinching field goal with 2:19 remaining in the Trojans season.
“I feel for them. Homedale is such a great team and has such a great program,’’ said Richins, who got 73 yards rushing from sophomore Carson Harris . “I wish them well. Hopefully, we’ll meet up with them again next year.’’
“Sure, it’s frustrating but that’s life. Sometimes it’s just not in God’s plans,’’ said Holtry, who saw senior Hayden Kincheloe rush for 90 yards to finish the year with over 1,637 yards.
And looking to the future for his Trojan program?
“Keep chopping. Keep fighting. Keep working,’’ Holtry said.