POCATELLO — The Kuna football team hadn’t made state in each of the last two seasons.
Hadn’t won a league title in 20-plus years.
And had just one playoff win since 1998. It wasn’t a popular pick to win this year’s 4A state title. But it was the right one.
The Kavemen downed Blackfoot 49-35 in the 4A state championship Saturday evening at Holt Arena. It was the first 4A title in program history and the first since 1991 — when they were in the 3A classification.
“It’s something you dream about as a player. You get into coaching and dream about it. You work your tail off to get this and this is awesome,” Kuna coach Sherman Blaser said with tears in his eyes. “I’m so proud of these kids. They worked so hard. We pushed them to be great and to be elite and they pulled it off.”
Sean Austin completed 21 of 30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Edwards ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. And Tyler Brown hauled in seven catches for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Kavemen (13-0), who completed the first perfect season in school history.
“Happiest I’ve ever been,” Edwards said. “It’s crazy to see what a small community can do. What a small program can do. And how just one family can take it all the way.”
Kuna set three goals before the start of the season.
Win a 4A Southern Idaho Conference title.
Win a state championship.
And go undefeated.
Those lofty goals seemed crazy to the outside world. Shoot, Kuna hadn’t even been to a title game in 21 years. And given the Kuna’s history before this season, it was easy to see why. And it’s why they were picked to finish fifth in the Idaho Press’ 4A SIC preseason coaches poll and didn’t receive a single vote in the state media poll.
Kuna took notice of non-believers even before kickoff to Saturday’s game.
“I pointed out that the newspaper guy over here said Kuna wrong,” Blaser said. “I said ‘They still don’t know who you are. You’re 12-0 and they still don’t know how to say your name. So let’s go show them how to say it.’”
But by ending the year with the state’s top offense among teams in the 4A and 5A classifications at 44.8 points and more than 479 yards per game — and now a state championship — no one can deny the Kavemen now.
“It was all about proving everybody wrong,” Edwards said. “We always had the negatives. Nobody knew who we were — until now.”
It didn’t look that way early, though.
The Kavemen fell behind 13-0 with 5:33 left in the opening quarter on pair of long touchdown passes from Blackfoot’s Craig Young to Reece Robinson. On the first play from scrimmage, Young hit Robinson on a swing route for a 76-yard score before finding him wide open on a 36-yard TD pass.
However, Kuna outscored the Broncos 35-8 the rest of the half.
The Kavemen got it going on a 1-yard TD run by Koltin Teater at the 3:08 mark of the first quarter. Ty Cobb then set them up with a first-and-10 at the Blackfoot 46-yard line after recovering the ensuing onside kick.
Kuna capitalized.
The Kavemen got their first lead of the game at 14-13 on the first play of the second quarter with a 13-yard TD throw from Austin to Ty Brown, who snagged the ball right over Blackfoot’s Robert Zemp.
The Mustangs took the lead right back on a 19-yard pass from Craig Young to Brayden Wright. Young then hit Ja’vonte King for the 2-point conversion to put Blackfoot up 21-14 with 7:26 remaining.
But the Kavemen closed the first half with 21 unanswered points.
Teater scored his second TD of the half on a 52-yard bomb from Austin, Brown outjumped another defender for a 5-yard score courtesy of Austin and Jonathan Edwards pounded it in from two yards with three ticks left.
“We just got a couple big plays thrown at us that we weren’t entirely ready for,” senior lineman Gavin Heindel said. “But then we just flipped our mindset.”
The Kavemen doubled up their lead late in the third quarter at 42-21.
Edwards scored his second TD of the game on a 2-yard run with 3:24 remaining. It was the biggest hole the Mustangs (11-2), the winners of 10 straight and whose only loss was to Star Valley, a program MaxPreps called the best team in Wyoming with four straight 10-win seasons and three state titles during that stretch, had faced all year.
But they did make things interesting at the end. The Mustangs, four-time state champions themselves, rallied back within 14 unanswered points. It began with a 15-yard TD pass from Craig Young to Isaiah Thomas to cut the deficit to 42-28 with 56 seconds left.
Blackfoot then got the deficit back down to single digits at 42-35 when Young then hooked up with Reece Robinson for the third time on a 13-yard score with 5:25 remaining.
However, the Kavemen squashed any hopes of a comeback on their next possession. Edwards scored his third and final TD on a 15-yard run with 2:53 to go. A Ty Cobb interception 13 seconds later and a fumble recovery by Vaughdavid Gregory with 26 seconds left, put the game away for good. An Austin kneel down made the unexpected, improbable, but perfect season official.
“When Ty Cobb got that pick, I just started crying, I was like, ‘We did it,’” Brown said. “It’s just something that we’re never going to be able to forget. It will be with us for the rest of our lives. It’s a lifetime experience that no one can take from us.”