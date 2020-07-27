The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Columbia.
Greg Asbury said he's been in this situation before.
As a coach in Page High in Arizona in 1993, a small senior class forced him to bring up a large number of sophomores. Two years later in 1995, those players won a conference title as seniors.
Nearly three decades later, Asbury faces a similar dilemma at Columbia. Asbury estimates that he'll have about 40 sophomores in the program this season. But when it comes to his upperclassmen, he won't have that many juniors and seniors combined.
“I think I'm just excited to see what happens,” Asbury said. “I've been in situations where we had poor senior turnout in Page, Arizona, where we brought up 10 sophomores on either side of the ball, and we were very competitive. I see this team very similar to that team, and that team played in a tough conference, too.”
Included in this year's group of Columbia sophomores is the Wildcats' potential starting quarterback in Matt Davis — who will be battling with senior Nick Earls — as well as their starting tailback, Ikaika Ho.
Additionally, the group will include a few transfers, including John Davis, no relation to Matt Davis, a 6-foot, 230-pound guard and defensive end from Montana who is also a wrestler. Ashton Jeppson, a linebacker and running back, comes to Columbia after moving to Idaho from Cumming, Georgia.
“I think we've got an interesting mix,” Asbury said. “I joke we've got the best J.V. team that will play a varsity schedule in the state.”
The Wildcats went 1-8 in 2019, a year after making it to the 4A State Playoffs for just the second time in school history.
While much of its team will be underclassmen, Columbia does have a pair of players returning who nabbed all-conference honors a year ago.
Junior Nico Rodriguez was a second-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection on the defensive line and honorable mention along the offensive line after an impressive sophomore campaign last fall. He followed it up this winter with a 4A state wrestling championship at 220 pounds.
“He's a good athlete, he knows how to compete,” Asbury said. “A lot of that has to do with wrestling. He's wrestled at a very, very high level. He brings that to the table, he's the strongest kid in the program and he's got a tremendous work ethic. He's just one of those blue-collar kid that is a 'yes sir, no sir' type. He's a great leader, he's our captain and he's the guy I'm counting on.”
Senior Elijah Reechalso returns after picking up all-conference honorable mention honors at defensive back. Reech and junior Connor Burfeind will man the two cornerback positions.
“We feel pretty good about our back end on the defense,” Asbury said. “They both have really good speed, they're real good cover kids, good athletes.”
Asbury said the Wildcats have a lot of good athletes on his team this year, he just hasn't got a chance to see what they can do out on the field. But the coach said there have been between 65 and 70 players in the weight room per night during the summer, giving him a bit of excitement at the thought of what they can do once they hit the field.
“We're prepared to bring up sophomores, but the good news is we have a talented group of sophomores,” Asbury said. “And we have a big group, there's about 40 of them and 25 or 30 freshmen coming in right now. So the numbers are improving. But that's where we're at, we know it can be a rough go this year, just based on the physical age of the kids. But they've had a good offseason, the young kids have hit the weight room hard, so I'm pretty pleased with them.”