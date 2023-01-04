Jon Choate returned to the Nampa football team in June with the intent that this was his last season as a full-time coach for at least a few seasons.
Athletic Director Greg Carpenter tried to convince him to extend his stay, but the opportunity to be there for his family was a much larger priority for Choate.
Choate stepped down after the season, the Idaho Press learned on Wednesday following a year in which saw the Bulldogs made the state playoffs in their first season back at the 5A competition. He said with his oldest daughter, McKartney, entering high school next fall and planning on competing in cross country and track and field in the West Ada School District, the bigger pull was the ability to support her athletic career.
He also has an 8-year-old daughter who is active in cheer.
“I know I got some juice left, but watching my kids grow up and not being able to be a part of events and practice, it was so much more than missing a cross country meet or a cheer meet,” he said. “It’s also getting these guys where they need to go and all that stuff. I kind of had my mind made up when I was first approached by this job, I told the administration ‘I’m going to do this for a year,’ and it will at least steady the ship.”
Choate was a last-minute hire after Dan Holtry resigned over the summer to take an administrative position at Vallivue. Choate, who had coached the Bulldogs from 2012-15, was still in the building as an athletic fitness and physical education teacher and already knew many of the players. So, when he was approached about taking the job, he saw himself as a guy who could stabilize things in what could have been a tremulous season, with Nampa picked to finish 12th in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
He did just that, as Nampa finished 7-3, was second in the SIC River Division and qualified for the 5A state tournament.
“I told our kids this was probably the most fun I’ve had in coaching,” Choate said. “And maybe part of that was because I knew all along that No. 1, I was going to come in and do it exactly how I wanted to do it and No. 2, I knew the whole time this might be my last shot for a little while."
That decision, Choate said, had been made before taking the job. Even had he stayed at the College of Idaho this season, where he was a special teams coordinator, he said he was planning to step away from that role, as well.
He hasn’t ruled out an off-the-field role with the Bulldogs, or even a part-time role. This fall, Choate hired an outside linebackers coach, Josh Schrader, to work two days a week.
“Depending on who Nampa hires, I’ve made it known to Greg Carpenter that I’d be willing to stay involved in some capacity,” Choate said. “I don’t know what that capacity would look like, that would have to be a conversation with the new head coach.”
Carpenter said in an email that the job is currently open and Nampa is “eagerly looking for a new coach to continue the success we have experienced over the past five or six seasons.”