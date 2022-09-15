Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — In a season of change, one thing has remained constant for the Nampa football team: Daniel Carillo keeps running.

As the Bulldogs have embarked on their return to the 5A classification and also undergone a change in head coaches, the senior running back has continued building on what he started two years ago. Through three games, Carrillo is averaging 7.2 yards per carry and has 534 yards and 10 touchdowns, an average of 178 rushing yards per game.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

