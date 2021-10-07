The best-kept secret in the Treasure Valley might have been on the Capital football team’s sidelines last season.
Or, at least on the sidelines when Eagles’ opponents had the ball.
Kody Walk made a name for himself on the offensive side of the ball, becoming a reliable pass catcher in the FLEX wide receiver-tight end position in 2020. But a high left ankle sprain kept the Eagles from utilizing him on defense for most of the season.
But fully unleashed for his senior year, Walk is still dominating in the pass catching game, but has made a name an impact as a pass rusher at defensive end, as well.
“It’s honestly been fantastic,” said Walk. “I didn’t know I was going to be this good at defense, but I’ve grown a lot. My defensive line coach (former Boise State defensive end) Jarrell Root is one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had and one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He’s really shaped me into a good defensive end and on the other side of the ball, my coaches have helped me become a really good tight end, as well. So it’s really been great to impact the game as much as I can.”
Capital (5-1, 3-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division) and Walk will be looking to take control of the River Division with a win against No. 2 Mountain View (6-0, 3-0) tonight. A win will give the Eagles a chance to clinch a second straight trip to the SIC championship game in the regular-season finale against Borah. The Mavericks will clinch the division title with a win over the Eagles.
“Every time we play Mountain View it’s been a battle,” said Walk. “They have a lot more guys, a lot of us are playing both sides of the ball. So this week at practice it’s all been about just going for it.”
Walk is one of about a half dozen Eagles who play both on offense and defense. When you look at what he’s done on the field, it’s not hard to see why Capital coach Todd Simis wants to keep him on the field as much as possible. Offensively, he’s caught 36 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns on the season. On defense, he has 43 tackles, an eye-popping 11 sacks and has forced four fumbles.
“He’s a force,” said Simis. “He’s making plays on offense, he’s making plays on defense. The expectations are high, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised. As we’ve gone through the last few games, he’s been getting more physical and I think he’s really enjoying playing defense. He’s finding out ‘hey, I’m pretty good at this and I like this side of the ball, too.’”
Walk was expected to be a two-way starter last season after playing mainly on offense throughout much of his career. But he was running a route during practice before the 2020 season opener against Skyview, he planted his foot wrong on a turn and sprained his ankle. The injury forced him to miss the game against Skyview. With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the season and shortening Capital’s regular season to just four games, that one game took away a significant chunk of his season.
“It was really tough, especially since the COVID year was my junior year, which is big for recruiting,” Walk said. “It was tough to miss the first game, but I told myself I was going to be playing the rest of the season, because I didn’t want to miss another game.”
When he did return, coaches decided to preserve his ankle by keeping him mainly on offense. He played a little defensive end late in the season, as his ankle healed. He was named a first-team All-SIC East Division selection on offense, and despite his limited time on defense, was still an honorable mention pick.
“We knew all along he could be a dominant player on the defensive line as a defensive end,” Simis said. “So the plan this year, provided he was healthy, was to use him. So, we’re not surprised at the efforts he’s been putting out there and the results. I think it would have happened last year, too, it’s just later, he’s healthier, a little stronger and bigger.”
His breakout game defensively came in a 44-11 win against Centennial earlier this season when he was able to come away with six sacks. Since then, he’s really turned it up a level defensively, with at least one sack in every game since.
“They have a mobile quarterback and for a defensive end and lineman, I’m pretty quick,” Walk said. “So I’m a little faster than most of the tackles I play against. Just being able to get in the backfield and run wherever (Centennial quarterback) Keyon (Horton) went and just hawk him down every play, I ended up racking a lot of sacks.”
That speed also has helped his offensive game. Walk says he ran a 4.7-second 40-yard time at a camp in Utah this summer. Coupled with his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame, that makes him a tough matchup for defensive backfields around the SIC.
Simis said Walk has also developed his game mentally, which has helped him make big plays, even if he dropped a pass right before.
“When he got to us, a drop would lead to another drop,” said Simis. “Maybe it was a little confidence, or he got frustrated with himself. But we’ve worked hard on the flush it mentality, you’re going to make the next catch. He’s gotten much better in those areas where ‘that play didn’t happen, I’ll make it the next play.’”
Walk currently holds scholarship offers from Idaho, Idaho State and Eastern Washington, but all three of those offers came before the season started, so interest has piqued now that he was shown off some of his defensive talents. While right now he’s focusing more on the season and will think about recruiting after the season, Walk said his experiences have opened a lot of doors as to what side of the ball he’s willing to play in college.
“I really started enjoying being able to make an impact on defense, and really getting to learn the defensive side of the ball,” said Walk. “It’s honestly opened up a lot of love for the defensive side. So, it’s helped me be open to wanting to play either.”