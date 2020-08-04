The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Capital.
Even though it may be the smallest class he's had in 17 years at Capital High, Todd Simis says his 20 seniors in 2020 may be some of the most talented he's ever had.
And with seven starters returning on offense and six on defense, Simis says he likes what the Eagles will bring to the field in 2020.
“I think our biggest obstacle we will have is how to manage our players and not overwork them or overplay them,” Simis said. “It is a special group, there's a lot of returning experience in that group and potential players-of-the-year-type talent. I feel good about it. You are playing kids both ways, so the risk is injury. If you lose one kid, you lose two positions as opposed to one if they are playing both sides of the ball.”
The talent in the senior class will include a pair of returning All-5A Southern Idaho Conference players who could moving positions on defense to help make Capital stronger.
Jackson Reed, a two-time all-conference selection at linebacker, could potentially move back to the free safety position. As a center fielder, Reed recently committed to play baseball at Seattle University. Simis says the move will help Reed tap into skills he brings over from the diamond. It will also help keep him healthy, so he can play tight end on the offensive side of the ball. Last year, Reed was the Eagles' leading receiver with 916 yards on 51 catches.
“He may be the best player on the field,” Simis said. “He's a guy we have to design things for, get him the ball.”
Charley Hastriter, a first-team all-conference defensive lineman last year, could move to the middle linebacker position. While Hastriter has already committed to wrestle at Oregon State, his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame is the prototypical size for a college linebacker, Simis says.
“We were looking forward to trying him out at camps this summer, but weren't able to do it,” Simis said. “We're still up in the air where we play him, but I do think he could be one of the better players, if not the best player, in Idaho.”
Hastriter will also play along the offensive line where the Eagles return four players who started in Capital's playoff loss to Eagle. They will be in charge of protecting a new quarterback, who Simis says hasn't been decided upon yet. But Simis said the job is Max Clark's to lose. Simis also mentioned junior Avery Downey as a possible starter.
Clark, the son of former Boise High coach and current Capital running backs coach Bob Clark, saw some time on the varsity last season as a sophomore, backing up Carson Bohning. He was listed as 5-11, 150 pounds last year, but has put on some muscle and weight during the offseason.
"He's a little smaller than the guys we've had play there,” Simis said about Clark. “But what he's got is quick feet and speed. He's maturing and getting a little bigger, but he's certainly smaller than Carson and the other quarterbacks we've had.”