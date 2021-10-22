Capital head football coach Todd Simis woke up on Friday morning knowing that he may coach his final game for the Eagles that night.
Once the game began, it became immediately evident that Capital is not done yet.
Capital ambushed the Timberline Wolves in the first half and cruised to a 42-7 victory at Dona Larsen Park, punching their ticket to the 5A state playoffs in the process.
Simis recently announced his intent to retire after 18 years as the Eagles head coach.
“I had to tell the team this week which was emotional for me,” Simis said. “Any Friday could be the last one. It’s been an unbelievable journey. I don’t want it to end.”
It certainly didn’t end on Friday night. The Eagles dominated in all facets of the game in the first half. Timberline’s first half possessions ended with two punts, two turnovers on downs, and an interception. All five of Capital’s first half possessions ended with touchdowns.
Four different Eagles found the end zone in the first half, highlighted by senior tight end Kody Walk’s two touchdown receptions. Midway through the second quarter, Capital faced a third down in their own territory. Senior quarterback Max Clark found Walk in the middle of the field and Walk did the rest, simply outrunning the Wolves secondary for a 65-yard touchdown. Capital led 21-0.
In the final minute of the first half, the Eagles elected to go for 4th and 3 from Timberline’s 18-yard line. Walk found an opening behind the Wolves’ defense and Clark lofted a perfect pass to hit him in stride. Capital took a 28-0 lead with 37 seconds remaining in the half.
Capital was not finished. Jonavid Reyes came up with an interception on Timberline’s next possession and returned the ball to the Wolves’ 20-yard line. Clark scrambled to the 15-yard line and Capital used its last timeout of the half. With nine seconds remaining, the Eagles had time for one shot to the end zone. Clark connected with Ethan Castillo, who managed to secure possession and drag a foot inbounds in the corner of the end zone. Capital took a commanding 35-0 lead at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Walk added to his two receiving touchdowns with a one-yard touchdown carry.
“Being versatile makes it a lot of fun for me,” said Walk. “I love it. It’s so fun being able to play wherever they want me to.”
“He balled out tonight,” added Simis.
Clark finished with three touchdown passes and a 10-yard touchdown carry.
“Coach Simis said, ‘don’t worry about me,’ but deep down we wanted to get this win for Coach,” said Clark.
“This week there was tons of emotion with Coach Simis,” said Walk. “We all wanted to get the win for him.”
Both Capital and Timberline will await Friday results around the state before knowing what’s next. The Eagles have secured a spot in the state playoffs and will likely make a road trip to North Idaho next week.
An outside chance for an at-large berth remains for Timberline.