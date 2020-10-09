BOISE — On Thursday afternoon, Avery Downey was playing in the Capital junior varsity football team's game at Timberline High.
Just 24 hours later, the junior was leading the Eagles' varsity team to a division title and an appearance in the first-ever 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship game.
Downey entered for an injured Max Clark in a scoreless game at the start of the second quarter on Friday and accounted for four touchdowns as Capital clinched the 5A SIC's East Division title with a 25-0 win against Timberline.
“I can't even imagine, I go from playing (junior varsity) to have an opportunity to play in that game,” said Downey, who threw for two touchdowns and passed for two more. “It's huge and it's awesome.”
Downey led the Eagles (3-0, 3-0 5A SIC West) to three touchdown drives in the second quarter to take a 18-0 halftime lead, and Capital's defense shut down Timberline's offense, as the Wolves (2-1, 2-1) struggled to get anything going when they had the ball.
“Coming into this, our main objective was to stop the run, which our D-line and linebackers did perfectly.” said free safety and wide receiver Jackson Reed, who had an interception in the third quarter. “For our secondary it was be ready when the ball is thrown, because they are a primary run team. It wasn't the best we could ever play, but it was close. We came out here and we did exactly what we needed to do, which was super special.”
After closing out the regular season next week against winless-Borah, the Eagles will take on the West division champions in two weeks, hosted by whichever of the two teams is the highest ranked team on MaxPreps.
For the Eagles, being on top of the newly formed East Division — which was created as part of the 5A SIC's divisional alignment restructuring done a month ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is something they can hang their hats on. It also earned them a first-round bye into the quarterfinals in the state playoffs.
“Our goal when they re-did all this was to win the pod, so you can get into the first-ever district championship, or whatever you call that thing,” said Capital coach Todd Simis, who has now won eight conference or pod championships in his 17 years years at Eagle. “That's good because you get to play in that fun environment and then you get a bye to get you into the round of eight. So at that point we established that was our No. 1 goal. We always want to be the city champs, which is now our pod plus Skyview. So today was a big step.”
It was a big step that a backup quarterback helped Capital take. Clark injured his right throwing shoulder on a run in the first quarter. He remained in the game, but after a couple throws, Simis said he knew something wasn't right. Clark finished the first quarter and Downey came in at the start of the second, able to play in three quarters after playing in one in Thursday's JV game.
Clark was in an arm sling after the game and Simis said the team will learn more about the injury this weekend.
“I think he's going to the doctor on Sunday,” Simis said. “I'm fearful (he'll be out) for a little while, but we'll find out.”
Downey proved right away that the Eagles were not going to miss a beat with him under center. On his first drive, he lead Capital inside the Timberline 5-yard line before a fourth down pass fell incomplete. The next three times the Eagles got the ball, Downey found the end zone.
He connected with Ethan Castillo for a 40-yard touchdown pass to break the scoreless tie and then had a 30-yard rushing touchdown with 1:15 left in the half to make it 12-0. Following a muffed snap on a Timberline punt attempt, Downey added another touchdown before halftime, a 14-yard pass to Kody Walk.
“I was feeling the nerves, but I knew I was prepared,” said Downey. “I've been practicing.”
Timberline's best opportunity to end the shutout came on its first drive of the second half. A sack of Downey forced Capital to punt out of its own end zone, setting the Wolves up with good field position. That ended when Reed intercepted a Max Spielman pass at the end zone and returned it to midfield.
“It was a huge moment, especially because that was probably the last bit of hope I felt that they had coming back from 18-0,” Reed said. “After having us punt, the last thing I knew we needed was them to score there.”
The interception set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Downey, the final score of the game.
“He just made some plays, he throws a really good ball,” Simis said about Downey. “He's kind of a little swashbuckler, or something, I don't know what the word is. He's kind of slippery and he's got a little Brett Favre in him. So I thought he'd be okay in the situation.”