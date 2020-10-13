For the second week in a row the Caldwell football team will need to forfeit a game due to not enough players being eligible to play.
On Tuesday the Cougars forfeited their game against Ridgevue scheduled for Friday. Caldwell Athletic Director Jon Hallock told the Idaho Press that the Cougars had just 21 players who were able to play in the game, nine of which are freshmen.
Last week Caldwell forfeited a game against Bishop Kelly after 33 of 58 athletes, more than half the team, were unable to play. While injuries and one non-COVID related illness accounted for part of that, both Hallock and Caldwell coach Steve Fleshman said last week that most of the issues stemmed for academic eligibility.
Caldwell has been monitoring its student-athlete’s grades on a daily basis since Sept. 28.
The Cougars (0-6, 0-6 4A Southern Idaho Conference) are scheduled to wrap up the season on Oct. 23 with a home game against Nampa. Hallock said that as of now that game is still on the schedule, but grades throughout the team will need to improve if Caldwell will have enough players who can play in the game.