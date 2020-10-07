The Caldwell football team has had to forfeit its football game against Bishop Kelly, scheduled for Friday night, due to player eligibility concerns.
Caldwell athletic director Jon Hallock announced the cancellation of the game Wednesday, saying 33 of the 58 players on the team were currently ineligible to play, mostly due to academic issues.
Caldwell began monitoring grades of student-athletes on Sept. 28 and warned those who were failing a class they had seven days to get their grades up before they were declared ineligible. When the grades were checked against Monday a large number of them were still failing classes.
Since then, Caldwell has been in study hall during the times it normally would be practicing. Cougars coach Steve Fleshman said that some of the players who were failing have gotten back into good academic standing since.
“We had some indication of this coming and we talked to Bishop Kelly giving them an indication this might be coming,” Fleshman said. “We had to put a focus on the grades and the last three days we've had the football team in the cafeteria with teachers coming in to help. We are trying to right the ship as quick as possible.”
In addition to the academic eligibility issues, Fleshman said seven players who have suffered injuries in recent weeks. Five of those were concussions suffered two weeks ago against Vallivue with most entering the return to play protocol this week. There was also one illness, which Fleshman said was not COVID-19 related.
The Caldwell girls soccer team also had eligibility and injury concerns, Hallock said, forfeiting its game Tuesday night against Columbia.
Caldwell's football team was handed another forfeit loss to Middleton earlier in the day by the 4A Southern Idaho Conference Athletic Directors. The Vikings and Cougars were scheduled to play on Sept. 11, but the Caldwell School District had not approved a return to play plan before that point.
Caldwell (0-5, 0-5 4A SIC) has its next game scheduled for Oct. 18 at Ridgevue. Fleshman is hopeful that the Cougars will have enough players available to play for that game. Grades are finalized Oct. 16 and Hallock said that will not only determine eligibility for the football season, but winter sports, as well.
“I would like to say I'm confident in them,” Fleshman said. “The kids are working hard to get the grades brought up. It's a day by day process and we'll go from there.”