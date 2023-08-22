Rocky Mtn. vs. Middleton FOOTBALL

Rocky Mountain quarterback Gunnar Thompson looks for an open receiver during high school football action against Middleton Friday in Meridian.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A lot can change in a year, an adage Rocky Mountain’s new starting quarterback Gunnar Thompson knows all too well.

Last season, Thompson broke his throwing hand while playing quarterback for the Grizzlies' junior varsity team against Middleton. Exactly one year later, he finished an impressive debut as Rocky Mountain's varsity starting quarterback, which included two touchdowns and a private conversation with Boise State starter Taylen Green at midfield after the game.

Recommended for you

Load comments