A lot can change in a year, an adage Rocky Mountain’s new starting quarterback Gunnar Thompson knows all too well.
Last season, Thompson broke his throwing hand while playing quarterback for the Grizzlies' junior varsity team against Middleton. Exactly one year later, he finished an impressive debut as Rocky Mountain's varsity starting quarterback, which included two touchdowns and a private conversation with Boise State starter Taylen Green at midfield after the game.
“Dealing with that injury took a lot out of me mentally,” said Thompson, who stands at 6-foot-4 and uses every bit of it to rifle the ball. “It was four weeks of me just sitting, waiting on it to get better. So, it took me a while to get back in the motion of throwing.
“I just said I have to deal with it, take mental reps, watch tape and that sort of thing. I watched what (last season’s starting quarterback) Tegan (Sweaney) was doing more than anything. He was a great mentor for me.”
When Thompson’s moment finally arrived, he was more than prepared — and a little anxious.
“I’m not gonna lie — I was really nervous,” Thompson said of his first varsity start. “I broke my hand against Middleton last year, but I wasn’t thinking about revenge or anything like that. But I was thinking that the stakes are higher. But after a few throws, I just let it fly and started to get into the rhythm of the game.”
Against Middleton, Thompson completed 16 of his 27 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, drawing high praise from head coach Scott Criner.
“I thought Gunnar kept us in rhythm,” Criner said. “He kept our RPO game solid. He was really accurate too. He was a little juiced up early on but once he settle down, I thought he played with a lot of confidence and never lost it, which is unusual for a young player.”
Other players have taken note of the way Thompson oozes confidence.
“The biggest difference I’ve seen from (Thompson) is his confidence,” said Rocky Mountain senior wide receiver Jaryn Ikebe, who caught Thompson’s first varsity touchdown pass Friday night. “He is more confident in his ability to make plays on the field.”
His 50-yard scoring strike to Kade Benedick for his second touchdown pass Friday underscored that point.
“That wasn’t actually the play,” Thompson confessed with a grin. “It was supposed to make the safety drop back, but he didn’t move, and I had a wide open target. So, I just dropped it in there for an easy touchdown.”
As Thompson sprinted toward the end zone, he looked to the stands and flashed the “hook ‘em horns” sign to his mother, who’s a big fan of the University of Texas.
“My mom is my biggest fan,” he said. “That’s just something we do to stay connected during a game.”
And staying connected is also one of Rocky’s main points of emphasis under Criner this year.
“Our team tries to have one mindset for the whole season,” Thompson said. “We just put the past behind you and work harder. We have an acronym, UMAE: Unity, Mindfulness, Attitude, and Effort.”
Thompson has embodied attitude and effort during his football journey, one that included a big move from Las Vegas to Meridian before his eighth grade year. He’s had plenty of adversity to deal with, from injuries to disappointment over not winning a starting position. But he hasn’t let it derail his hopes — or his enjoyment of the game.
Last year, Thompson was playing in a 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas with some of his teammates when he was asked to play linebacker on defense for the team.
“He jumped up and caught a one-handed pick,” Ikebe recalled. “Then he did the griddy all the way to the sideline.”
It’s that kind of joy that’s infectious, even catching the eye of Boise State’s Green, who was on hand for the Grizzlies’ home opener and offered some encouragement to Thompson after the game.
“Ever since the end of last season, he’s been working and improving every day,” Ikebe said. “He leads the team by setting the example. He’s someone you can always count on when you need him.”
Rocky Mountain will be counting on Thompson more as the season progresses — and it’ll be hard to count them out with him under center.