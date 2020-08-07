The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Boise.
In just three weeks of summer workouts, Mike Altieri says he saw improvement in turnout for the Boise High football team.
The first day of workouts, he said 42 kids showed up. By the time COVID-19 concerns caused them to shut it down, the number was above 70.
It's the first step in trying to change the culture of a program that has just one win over the last three years.
The former Boise State football player has taken on quite the challenge for his first coaching job at any level of football, but it's one he embraces.
“They really busted their humps this summer,” Altieri said about his players. “It was fun to watch and it was fun to see. Everything I heard about the challenges that come with Boise High, to be honest, I didn't see a lot of that. I saw kids that wanted to win and wanted to compete.”
Before taking the job at Boise High, Altieri had interviewed for a coaching job with the North Junior High heavyweight football team. Having worked with the City of Boise for the last eight years running adult recreation programs, something he will continue to do as Boise High coach, Altieri had always had an interest in getting into coaching. His father, grandfather, uncles and brothers had all gone into coaching.
After interviewing at North, the athletic director there suggested he might be the perfect fit for the open job at the high school After talking it over with a few people, including Timberline High coach Ian Smart, who was Altieri's teammate at Boise State, he decided to give it a shot.
“Really the thing that attracted me to it was being in the North End,” Altieri said. “This is an area my family and my wife have lived down here for 12 years. Our kids go to school at Longfellow Elementary School. We love the North End, we love being a part of this community. The biggest thing for me is I felt like could reach the kids, the parents and this community and at least give them some belief and try to turn that program around.”
It could be a long uphill battle for a team that finished the varsity season last year with just 20 kids on the roster, but there's also some talent the new coach says he can work with.
There will be experience at the linebacker position. Senior Henry Dryden is back to anchor the defense after earning all-conference honorable mention for the Brave last season. He will be one of the biggest leaders on the team.
“He's every coach's dream,” Altieri said about Dryden. “He shows up early, he stays late, he works hard. He doesn't talk a lot, but that's OK. He's a leader, he's intense when he works and he's fun to watch. He's a kid that truly, if the season doesn't happen, I will be crushed for him.”
Other players at linebacker include junior Mohamed Jabril, who Altieri says runs a 4.5 40-yard dash. He'll be able to get all over the field and will also play running back. Altieri also mentioned senior Hudson Fortier, who put on some size during the offseason and will move from safety to linebacker.
Altieri also pointed to senior Jack Stuart at left tackle as someone to look out for this season. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the coach thinks Stuart is someone who could be very attractive to college recruiters as the season goes along.
“If you're a college recruiter, he's a kid that you walk over and you say 'OK, this kid is 6-5, he's 17-years old, I can put 50 pounds on and he could be a first-round draft pick,” Altieri said. “He's athletic, he's got quick feet, he's just impressive. He plays D-Line, he plays O-Line, he's just fun to watch.”