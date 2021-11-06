BOISE — The past few weeks have been a series of must-win situations for the Boise State women’s soccer team.
But after finding ways to extend their season and Mountain West title hopes time and time again, the Broncos came up just short.
New Mexico’s Jadyn Edwards scored a golden goal 35 seconds into the overtime period on Saturday to beat the Broncos 2-1 in the Mountain West Tournament championship game.
The Broncos had to rally just to send the game into overtime, but could not complete a championship run.
“Making it past the semifinal, even past the quarterfinal, we realized we were on the run of a lifetime,” said junior Morgan Stone, who had Boise State’s goal in the 79th minute. “We did it and we got into overtime. Losing in overtime is one of the worst ways to lose, it’s really disheartening. But I’m really proud of this team. It stings right now, but I think we’ll quickly realize we are really proud of what we did and we’ve got a lot more to do.”
Boise State (11-7-4) had to go 3-1-2 over its final six games of the regular season, and then had to rely on help on the final day just to get the No. 6 seed in the six-team tournament. The Broncos upset No. 3 seed San Diego State 1-0 Monday, then got past No. 2 Fresno State in penalty kicks in Thursday’s semifinals.
After falling behind in the first half, Boise State once again found a way to extend its season into overtime, outshooting the Lobos 14-6 in the second half.
“It’s a microcosm of our season, each individual 90-minute game had been that, and this was absolute no different," said Boise State coach Jim Thomas. “I’m so proud of the kids, they were trying to figure out what they had left in the tank after the first couple of games. They demanded more of themselves, we gave them the opportunity and that second-half performance all came from the players, so it’s a testament to them and what the program means to them.”
New Mexico took the lead in the 33rd minute, when Madi Hirschman fired a shot from about 25 yards out, which hit off the right goal post, but took a favorable New Mexico bounce and rolled in front of the goal line, crossing over it a little bit left of the midway point of the net.
The Lobos took that lead into halftime, but the Broncos made sure to set the tone of the second half early.
Early in the half, Abby Bivens had an opportunity to tie the score, firing a shot off the left post from 18 yards out. Unlike Hirshman’s shot, this once bounced away from the net and out for a goal kick.
“We made a number of small adjustments (at halftime), either from personnel or how they were employing themselves,” Thomas said. “The big battle was in the midfield, who we matched up in midfield when the ball was in the air and the ability to pick up in the second half. We were a little too sluggish in the first half to take advantage of those moments when we had them. We were slow in possession and a little bit recessive. I think we were a bit more aggressive in trying to get behind them and through them once we had won it.”
The Broncos had opportunity after opportunity not go their way. Mia Burns had a shot that went over the crossbar and landed on top of the net. Macie Nelson had a header off a stone corner kick that also went over the net. Stone had a shot off a free kick that was stopped by New Mexico goalkeeper Emily Johnson.
Even Boise State goalkeeper Sydney Smith, who finished with six saves, had a highlight, stopping a one-on-one opportunity from Hirshman in the 74th minute to keep the score at 1-0.
Five minutes later, Stone tied it up.
Burns crossed a ball to Carly Cross, who was pushed down by a New Mexico defender. The resulting loose ball bounced right to Stone, who fired it in from 22 yards.
“We knew it was coming,” said Stone. “We were getting really unlucky. I was getting a little worried with the time, but being able to put one away and tie the game, we had the momentum.”
The Broncos almost were able to use that momentum to take a lead shortly after, with Burns blocking a clearing attempt by Johnson, which slowly bounced back towards the net going out of bounds just left of the post.
New Mexico got the break it needed in the first minute of overtime as Edwards split a trio of Broncos defenders and fired it into the upper-right side of the net, clinching the championship and ending the Broncos season.
“Our mentality was we had to win everything to even get a chance to get in,” said Stone. “We got in and I’m so proud of us. We have a lot to be proud of.”