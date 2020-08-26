The Boise School District will have to change location for football games this season if Boise State University doesn't make Dona Larsen Park available for use.
Boise State told The Idaho Press on Wednesday that all its athletic facilities, including the stadium which Boise, Borah, Capital and Timberline play their home football games, is currently not open to the public. Boise State is not participating in fall sports with the Mountain West postponing all of its fall sports to the spring earlier this month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Boise School District, which will not hold athletic events until in-person classes resume on Sept. 8, has already canceled the first two weeks of its football season. The first game at Dona Larsen park is currently scheduled for Sept. 10, with Timberline hosting Kuna, but if Boise State does not make its facilities available by then, the game will have to be moved.
All four Boise High Schools do have stadiums on campus, albeit with limited, if any, seating or press box.
Boise School District Athletic Director Jon Ruzicka told The Idaho Press last week that playing the games at home campuses would be feasible, as they were already considering limiting attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruzicka said that if this were to happen, games would likely have to switch to Saturday afternoons because none of the campus stadiums have lights.
A request to Ruzicka for additional comment on Wednesday was not returned as of the afternoon.
Boise Schools aren't the only ones in the state which had to scramble to find new homes for this season. The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District's three high schools were left to find new venues after Idaho State said high schools would not be able to use Holt Arena for games this season. Highland opened the season last week hosting Thunder Ridge at Iron Horse Stadium, which opened in 2017 as part of a multipurpose athletic facilities upgrade at the high school. Century High is expected to play home games at its campus stadium, while Pocatello High — which does not have an on-campus stadium — will also play at Iron Horse Stadium.
The Rocky Mountain Rumble, which features teams from Idaho facing off against other teams from the West, will still take place this weekend, moving from Holt Arena to Madison High in Rexburg.
It is still unclear what the IHSAA plans to do about the state championship games in November, which are generally hosted at Albertsons Stadium, Holt Arena and the Kibbie Dome on the University of Idaho's campus.