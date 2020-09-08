The entire 5A Southern Idaho Conference now has a path back to the playing field.
The Boise School District has starting allowing its high school sports teams to begin practicing with Central District Health moving all Ada County school districts from the red classification down to yellow on Tuesday. The district's four high schools — Boise, Borah, Capital and Timberline — will be able to begin their athletic competitions next week.
Most teams in the district began tryouts and practices on Tuesday Tuesday, just hours after CDH made its announcement.
With the Boise schools returning to the playing field, it means all 11 schools in the 5A SIC at least have their athletic teams practicing.
The five schools in the West Ada School District, along with Kuna High, were all competing in games before the Labor Day holiday. The Nampa School District, which Skyview High is a part of, gave the go ahead for its teams to begin practice last week with the plan to begin competition this week.
While all four schools have games scheduled to begin next week, nothing has been set in stone yet, aside from a cross country meet hosted by Timberline on Saturday.. The Southern Idaho Conference is scheduled to have a meeting Wednesday to iron out conference schedules, and make any changes, if needed.