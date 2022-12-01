Two seasons after starting the program, the Owyhee football team is looking for a new coach.
Owyhee athletic director Dane Roy confirmed to the Idaho Press on Thursday that Sherm Blaser was no longer the coach after a postseason evaluation.
Roy wouldn’t say whether or not Blaser was fired or stepped down, but said it became official on Monday.
“He’s not going to be our coach next year,” Roy said. “Truly, it wasn’t one thing. He wasn’t the right fit. We did a lengthy evaluation after the season, talked to some kids and felt like we needed a boost in the program.”
A call placed to Blaser was not returned.
Blaser, who coached Kuna to the 2019 4A State Championship, arrived at Owyhee as the West Ada School District opened its newest school prior to the 2021 season. After going 1-8 in its inaugural season, the Storm went 5-5 this past season and qualified for the 5A playoffs where they lost 49-14 to eventual state champion Rigby.
Blaser was not on the sidelines this season for Owyhee’s 26-24 loss to Nampa, something that Roy classified as a break rather than a suspension.
"After the Borah game (the week prior), we just had a good talk about life and stresses of the season,” Roy said. “We wanted him to refocus, so we gave him a week off. It was our intention to keep going. We just knew at the end of the year we were going to have to dig in.”
Roy said that after a full evaluation after the season was over, the decision was made to look for a new coach to lead the Storm.
"He’s a great guy, but there’s a lot to that job,” Roy said. We’re going to go in a different direction on that.”
CAPITAL’S BOHNER STEPS DOWN AFTER ONE SEASON
Less than a year after moving across the country to coach his alma mater, Jay Bohner has stepped down as Capital football coach.
Bohner confirmed Thursday to the Idaho Press that he is no longer the coach of the Eagles following a 2-7 season, the worst record in program history.
“Obviously the season didn’t go the way I had hoped,” said Bohner, a 1989 graduate of Capital High. “2-7 wasn’t the standard I wanted for my alma mater. It gives somebody else a chance to see if they can come in and make it better than I did.”
Bohner came to Capital after a lengthy coaching career in Illinois to take over after former coach Todd Simis retired after 18 seasons. In his first, and only season, Bohner saw Capital finish under .500 first the first time since 2003 and just the seventh time in the school’s 58-year history.
“I don’t know that I could pinpoint one thing that really went wrong,” Bohner said. “There were a lot of factors involved.”
Although he said he has some opportunities back in Illinois, Bohner said he is leaning toward staying in the Treasure Valley. Both he and his wife have teaching jobs in the Boise School District and enjoy being back in the area.
“I’m still excited to be at home with my family,” he said. “I still like teaching at Capital High School, I plan on continuing to teach here. I’m still thrilled to be at home and I appreciate how hard the players worked last fall and the support I got from the parents. I was disappointed in how things turned out this first year, but not disappointed in the move or coming out here."