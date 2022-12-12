One of the most successful coaches in Idaho high school football history will not be on the sidelines next fall.
Bishop Kelly's Tim Brennan announced his retirement from coaching last week after a 41-year career, 27 of which had been spent at his alma mater.
“It was a very difficult decision, but I just thought it was time,” said Brennan. “I’ve enjoyed every minute that I’ve coached at Bishop Kelly, and my different stints, also. But it was time, I want to have more time in the summer time and offseason to do family things.”
Brennan will remain at Bishop Kelly as Dean of Students and Assistant Athletic Director for “at least one more year after this year.”
He ends his coaching career with a 245-85 record, including a 232-61 record at Bishop Kelly, where he won 13 conference titles and six state titles.
After graduating from Boise State in 1982, Brennan began his coaching career as an assistant football coach and head wrestling coach at Weiser that same year. He spent 10 years there before being hired at Bishop Kelly, where he graduated from in 1977, before the 1992 season.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Brennan spent the better part of three decades at Bishop Kelly, save for four years from 2007-10 where he coached three seasons at West Mifflin, located in the Pittsburgh area, and one season at Caldwell. He returned to Bishop Kelly in 2011 and won three straight state titles 2013-15.
“It’s the relationships I’ve developed with players and coaches, and students, also,” Brennan said about what he valued most in his career. “It’s just the relationships I’ve developed and created throughout my career and throughout my life and I still have with my former players.”
Bishop Kelly won a 4A Southern Idaho Conference title this past season, and advanced to the state title game, his 12th appearance in a championship game. But the Knights fell 50-35 to Skyline.
The season followed an April heart attack suffered by Brennan, but he said that wasn’t a factor in his decision, instead pointing to his desire to spend more time with family, including his six grandchildren.
“Health-wise, I’m feeling really good,” he said. “So that didn’t really have a bearing on me retiring as a football coach.”