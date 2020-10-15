Before the football season started, Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan said he was excited to see who would step up and be the guy to take over at the running back position for the Knights.
Brennan got an idea of who it would be early in camp. Seth Knothe hasn't disappointed since.
The junior running back has been putting up numbers matched only in impressiveness by the way he runs through defenders. Through four games played this year, Knothe is averaging 136.8 rushing yards per game and scored 10 rushing touchdowns, thanks in large part to the yards he puts up after contact.
“It shows that my hard work has paid off,” Knothe said about the year he's been having. “I've been able to help the team as much and also carry my own weight.”
Knothe will look to help Bishop Kelly (4-1, 4-1 4A Southern Idaho Conference) continue its push for a conference crown tonight when the Knights host Vallivue (6-1, 4-1). With the Falcons and Knights part of a four-way tie for first-place in the conference, Bishop Kelly knows that this game is essentially a must-win game if it hopes to keep any hope of a league title, practically an expectation at Bishop Kelly, alive.
“Three, four, five weeks ago, we didn't even know if we were going to have a season, with how crazy it's been,” said Knothe. “To get a chance to have a season, get to play and now have a chance at a conference title, it's a big deal.”
For Knothe, this year represents a chance to break out onto the scene for the Knights. Bishop Kelly graduated first-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference running back Ian Arellano after another strong season last year.
A little less than a month before fall practices started, Brennan told the Idaho Press that there were quite a few different players he could see stepping up to fill the shoes left by Arellano.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights started practice a week later then normal. Brennan said once fall camp started, he was impressed by what he saw from Knothe, who spent much of 2019 on the junior varsity team.
Bishop Kelly also had its two nonconference games — one against Homedale and one against Reno's Bishop Manogue — canceled, so the Knights opened the season on Sept. 11 against Emmett. Despite a 40-34 loss to the Huskies on a last-minute touchdown, Knothe put up 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“When he got in his first game, I saw what kind of player he was, his intensity and his work ethic,” Brennan said. “It was multiple things that I saw, but he's obviously done a great job for us.”
Knothe didn't slow down following his debut. In three of the four games Bishop Kelly has played this year — one of its wins was a forfeit against Caldwell — the junior has rushed for more than 100 yards. He had 86 rushing yards in a 52-7 win against Columbia on Sept. 25, but those yards don't include the 85 yards he had on the opening kickoff return for a touchdown.
In Bishop Kelly's 27-17 win against Middleton two weeks ago, he had a season-high 179 rushing yards on 33 carries, proving that he can be a workhorse for the Knights if needed.
“He's a strong, physical kid,” Brennan said. “He's also very humble. He's kind of got a smirk on his face, but it's one like 'give me the ball.' He's just done an amazing job for us and will continue to do so.”
At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, his frame allows Knothe to run over potential tacklers and he's shown time and time again the ability to do so.
On one highlight posted on social media, Knothe met a Nampa safety at the 10-yard line and ran over him on a 20-yard touchdown run. On a 40-yard run against Emmett, he made multiple tacklers miss before a Husky defender jumped on his back around the 15-yard line. Knothe carried the defender for a while before being taken down a couple yards before the goal line.
“That's just summer workouts in the weight room, working with the team and just having a good game plan,” Knothe said about his yards after contact. “My linemen, I know that they're blocking for me and I just have to help the team in anyway I can.”