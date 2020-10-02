MIDDLETON — Yes, it’s early, but everyone knew this was a big one in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference title hunt — No. 4 Middleton vs. No. 5 Bishop Kelly.
And it came down to a pooch.
Down 23-7 at halftime, the Bishop Kelly Knights came back to squeak by Middleton 27-23 on Friday to take a big leap toward one of four playoff slots.
“I just told the kids, ‘hey, we’re better than this,’" Knights coach Tim Brennan said after his Knights moved to 3-1, 3-1 on the year. “We made some mistakes in the first half, some serious mistakes, so we needed to clean things up and I think we did.’’
And the Knights got a dormant offense going behind a physical running game in the second half. With just 46 yards on the ground prior to half, the Knights finished with 214 yards rushing, most from 195-pound junior Seth Knothe.
“Yes, we became more physical in the second half, a lot more physical,’’ Brennan said of the differences in the halves. “I thought we got after it better.’’
Middleton coach Bill Brock had a bad case of déjà vu after watching his team slip to 3-2, 1-2.
“Well, I thought we had our opportunities; we had our chances,’’ the Vikings coach said. “It’s just like last year (a 24-23 loss to the Knights). Special teams really cost us tonight.’’
Arguably the biggest play came on special teams — via the pooch.
Bishop Kelly had pulled to within 23-21 on Knothe’s 6-yard blast with 9:10 left after quarterback Keegan Croteau was stopped short on the 2-point conversion try.
Enter the pooch. Kicker Sam Pape popped up a high floater over the Middleton front wall with Knights streaking up their sideline. The ball hit inbounds and after a scramble, the Knights recovered, in business on the Middleton 24-yard line.
“Oh yeah, it was on purpose. We practice it all the time,’’ Brennan said. “(Sam) Pape did a good job. It worked well for us.’’
Not exactly Brock’s description.
“Lack of execution, just a lack of execution,’’ he said.
Three straight runs later, Knothe put the Knights on top from 3 yards out as the Vikings could not recover.
“We just said, 'hey, we’re better than that,'’’ Brennan said of any halftime pep talks. “We just focused on some things, and picking it up and getting things going.’’
Though BK took a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the game, the Vikings' defense was dominant prior to Homecoming halftime ceremonies. The Knights were held to 99 yards of first half offense, 37 of those on a fake punt on their initial possession.
While the defense was stiffening, quarterback Ky McClure was the main weapon offensively, hitting for three first touchdowns, two of those to Tyler Medaris, on 12-of-23 passing to lead 23-7 at intermission.
But with the Knights offense owning the clock in the second half, McClure only managed hitting on 5-of-13 second-half tosses for 34 yards and one interception on a Hail Mary toss as time expired.
While Middleton looks to bounce back on the road at Emmett on Friday, Bishop Kelly travels to Caldwell to take on the Cougars.