BOISE — The Bishop Kelly Knights scored six rushing touchdowns and dominated time of possession in a convincing 42-21 victory over the Nampa Bulldogs in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday.
The Knights established the run game on the first drive of the game. Senior running back Seth Knothe punched in a 5-yard touchdown carry to complete a 56-yard drive. The Bulldogs stopped a two-point conversion attempt, but Knothe was far from finished.
Bishop Kelly took control in the second quarter. The Knights began the quarter by opening a punishing, 80-yard touchdown drive. The Bulldog defense was unable to get off the field on a crucial 4th down late in the drive, which led to a 4-yard touchdown carry by Knothe moments later. A two-point conversion gave Bishop Kelly a 14-0 lead. The drive took 5:54 of game time.
Nampa’s offense did its defense no favors on the ensuing drive, as the Bulldogs were forced into a three-and-out.
The beleaguered Bulldog defense surrendered another touchdown two plays later. After a late hit penalty moved Bishop Kelly deep into Nampa territory, Knothe broke away for a 28-yard touchdown run. The two-play drive took only 14 seconds.
Trailing 21-0 late in the first half, Nampa responded. Junior quarterback Payton Gunter guided the Bulldogs down the field. Senior wide receiver Trais Higgins made a key third-down reception and senior running back Ryan Schuler pitched in a 32-yard carry. It was Gunter who capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown rush. The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 at halftime.
Nampa received the kickoff to start the second half and threatened immediately. Gunter and junior running back Dante Avjain led the Bulldog ground attack into Bishop Kelly territory. A costly false start penalty and a sack forced Nampa to go for a 4th and 14. Gunter’s pass fell incomplete, and Nampa turned the ball over on downs.
“We had a good drive going in the third quarter and then it fell apart in the red zone,” said Nampa coach Dan Holtry. “I felt like we did some good things, but we just didn’t execute when it counted.”
The Knights took advantage. Bishop Kelly scored touchdowns on its next three possessions to salt the game away.
Knothe carried the ball 28 times for 276 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a good running back,” said Holtry. “We knew that he was solid, runs hard, and breaks tackles and he did that tonight.”
For the Bulldogs, Shuler finished with 91 rushing yards and Avjain totaled 90 rushing yards. Trais Higgins was Nampa’s leading pass catcher, finishing with 59 receiving yards and a touchdown. Nampa managed 345 yards of total offense but struggled on 3rd down, converting only two of ten chances. By comparison, Bishop Kelly eclipsed Nampa’s total offensive output on the ground alone, finishing with 347 total rushing yards.
Nampa will host Emmett on Friday.
“We just have to prepare for Emmett,” said Holtry. “It’s homecoming and it’s going to be a big week. We have to get the kids excited and execute better and have a good game.”